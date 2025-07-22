eVTOL plane makes first airport-to-airport flight

Photo supplied.

The VX4 electric aircraft flew from Cotswold Airport to RAF Fairford, where it was on display at the world’s largest military airshow.

Vertical Aerospace has completed the first piloted airport-to-airport flight by a full-scale, winged electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed for commercial use. The VX4 prototype flew over 27km from Cotswold Airport to RAF Fairford on last week (16 July 2025), ahead of its weekend appearance at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), the world’s largest military airshow.

Cleared by the UK Civil Aviation Authority, the aircraft reached speeds of 185kmh and an altitude of 1,800 feet. It marked the first time the VX4 landed at a public venue. The aircraft was flown by Simon Davies, Vertical’s chief test pilot.

“Flying the VX4 from airport to airport is a major milestone, and a powerful demonstration of the real-world capability of the aircraft, says Davies. “To bring it to RIAT, among some of the world’s most advanced military aircraft, is a proud moment – and a powerful signal of the role that a new generation of aircraft will play in defence and special mission operations.”

The VX4 was on static display at RIAT from 18 to 20 July, where it stood as the only electric aircraft featured. The company used the event to highlight potential applications for eVTOL and hybrid-electric technology in defence, logistics and special missions.

Vertical has announced a new hybrid-electric variant of the VX4, developed at its Vertical Energy Centre. Expected to begin flight testing in 2026, the variant is designed for longer missions with a range of up to 1,000 miles – ten times greater than the current all-electric version – and a payload capacity of up to 1,100kg.

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical, says: “RIAT is a global stage for the most advanced, mission-ready aerospace technology, and we’re proud to showcase how electric aviation will support the future of defence. Our hybrid-electric roadmap unlocks new capabilities for military operations, and Vertical’s RIAT presence reinforces our commitment to playing a meaningful role in the future of military and special mission aviation.”

RIAT attracted more than 200,000 visitors and representatives from over 25 nations. Organised by the Royal Air Force Charitable Trust, the event supports aviation education and youth development.