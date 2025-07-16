Air taxi race intensifies in UAE

Photo supplied.

The Archer Midnight aircraft has completed its first Abu Dhabi test, while Joby pushes ahead with plans for Dubai.

Archer Aviation, a US-based company developing electric aircraft for urban air mobility, has completed the first test flight of the Midnight aircraft at Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi. This step advances Archer’s planned commercial deployment of air taxi services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In parallel, Joby Aviation recently carried out piloted test flights in Dubai. Joby holds an exclusive six-year agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and plans to launch commercial air taxi operations in the emirate by 2026.

With both Archer and Joby making significant progress in the UAE, the two companies are now effectively racing to establish the region’s first fully operational air taxi networks. Their progress marks a pivotal turn to lead the emerging market for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in urban settings.

Archer’s Midnight aircraft is a piloted, electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle designed for short urban trips. Its initial test focused on evaluating performance in local environmental conditions such as high heat, humidity, and dust. The flight was conducted with support from the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) and observed by senior officials from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi Aviation, Abu Dhabi Airports, and Archer’s regional partners.

Archer said the data collected from the flight will support a broader flight-testing programme across the region, aiding in certification and future commercial deployment in both the UAE and other key markets.

“This flight marks a significant step towards realising Abu Dhabi’s ambition to lead the world in advanced urban air mobility,” says Badr Al-Olama, director general of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

“Through the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) Cluster, we are enabling companies like Archer to test, certify and scale next-generation air mobility solutions, reinforcing our position as a global launchpad for innovation and a hub for transformative technologies.”

Adam Goldstein, CEO and founder of Archer, says: “Our initial test flight operations in the UAE represent a critical milestone as we prepare for our commercial deployment in Abu Dhabi. Testing our aircraft in actual operating conditions in the middle of summer provides us with the data we need to progress our commercial and certification efforts both in the UAE and in the US”

The test forms part of Archer’s Launch Edition programme in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Aviation, which aims to establish air taxi operations in the capital. Abu Dhabi has been named Archer’s first Launch Edition market, supported by regulatory design approval for a hybrid heliport at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal and other local partnerships.

Both Archer and Joby are working within the UAE’s broader Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) Cluster, which is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of advanced transportation technologies across the country.