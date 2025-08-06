Wheels of the Week: Jimny is A pint-sized powerhouse with personality

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Suzuki Jimny is a small and mighty off-roader that blends retro charm with real-world capability, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

After spending a few months behind the wheel of the Suzuki Jimny 5 door GLX, I felt like I was taking a short holiday in the countryside with an energetic dog. It is enthusiastic, faithful, and determined to go anywhere you point it. With oversized SUVs and overcomplicated driving experiences dominating the automotive field, the Jimny is a wonderful throwback: a truly capable off-roader that brims with charm and purpose.

The Jimny makes an impression. Its boxy silhouette, squared-off wheel arches, and old-school ladder-frame chassis announce its intentions clearly. Rather than a crossover masquerading as an off-roader, it is a proper 4×4.

Once inside, the retro styling continues. The interior is rugged and utilitarian, with big buttons, rubberised finishes. It is not luxurious, but it is not meant to be. Inside the Jimny is functional and easy to operate. The upright windscreen, flat dashboard, and high seating position give a commanding view of the road. Or, more excitingly, the trail.

Driving the Suzuki Jimny around town is a fun experience. At just 3.985 metres in length, it is fantastically manoeuvrable. Narrow city streets and tight parking spots that challenge larger SUVs are no problem at all for the pint-sized Jimny. The steering is light, visibility is excellent, and the turning circle is so tight it feels as though it could pirouette on the spot. Its compact dimensions make the drives feel like a game of Tetris, and the sense of fun is difficult to ignore.

On open roads, the ride can be a bit sluggish. But the Suzuki Jimny was not built for speed. This is a pint-sized powerhouse for off the tarmac.

Take it off-road, and the Jimny transforms. Its lightweight build, short wheelbase, and low-range transfer case allow it to scamper up rocky inclines and through muddy tracks that would trouble far larger and more expensive vehicles. Hill descent control and excellent approach and departure angles further enhance its abilities.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of the Jimny is the way it made me feel while driving it. There is a purity to the experience. It is a mechanical, tactile machine, and it encouraged me to engage with the drive in a way few modern vehicles do. Every journey felt like an adventure, whether it was a five-minute dash to the shops or a weekend escape into the hills.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.