Beloved Jimny jumps into December

December brings the thrill of driving the Suzuki Jimny, one of the most iconic compact off-roaders still on the market, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Suzuki Jimny may appear small and almost toy-like on the outside, but do not be fooled. Behind its boxy exterior lies a marvel of engineering designed to conquer the urban jungle as well as the untamed wilderness.

The Jimny’s platform is tailored for true off-road capability. This design choice is a nod to classic off-road engineering, providing rigidity and durability when tackling rough terrain. The vehicle is ready to absorb the shocks of uneven trails without transferring harsh vibrations into the cabin. Driving through Johannesburg’s pothole-riddled streets, this suspension setup is remarkably composed. The car maintains a confident, planted feel despite its compact dimensions.

Technology in the Jimny is functional and straightforward. While it does not boast the extensive infotainment of larger SUVs, it includes a touchscreen display with smartphone connectivity and navigation, ensuring I will not get lost on tar or gravel. The ergonomics in the vehicle are particularly user-friendly: controls are intuitive, tactile, and easy to reach, even while manoeuvring through tight traffic.

Engaging 4WD is simple with the mechanical lever. The system features high and low-range gearing for extreme off-road situations. The hill hold and hill descent control systems are particularly reassuring, allowing for precise control on gradients, without excessive driver input.

Inside, the cabin may be compact, but clever design maximises space. The seats are supportive, with durable upholstery that can withstand the inevitable dust and dirt that accompany off-road adventures. Storage is practical, with well-placed compartments for essentials.

In terms of safety, the Jimny is equipped with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control.

Driving the Suzuki Jimny is a constant reminder that good things come in small packages. It is not about raw power or lavish technology; it is about capability, reliability, and a certain joie de vivre that makes every journey memorable.

I look forward to flashing lights at other Jimnys.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.