Touring with the MG ZS

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There is something refreshing about climbing into a vehicle that embraces technology with enthusiasm rather than hesitation, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The MG ZS is a compact SUV that is still fairly new to the vehicle market in South Africa. It is brimming with clever features designed to make daily driving smoother, safer, and far more entertaining than expected.

From the outside, the MG ZS has a cheerful confidence about it. The grille and sharp LED daytime running lights give it a modern face, while the body lines are smooth and clean. However, it is once I stepped inside that the technological story truly began. The cabin feels far more premium than its segment promises, and much of that comes from the intelligent way MG has integrated its tech features.

The ZS is fitted with a bright, touchscreen that serves as the command hub of the vehicle. Depending on the trim, the screen measures either 8 or 10.1 inches, with the larger option offering crisp graphics and a user interface that feels modern and inviting. Android Auto comes standard, unfortunately needing a cable to connect, but allowing integration of smartphones for music, navigation, and communication. It transforms the ZS into a rolling extension of digital life.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The infotainment system is flanked by tactile physical buttons, which I appreciate far more than I would like to admit. In an era where everything is becoming touch-sensitive and somewhat overcomplicated, MG keeps things simple where it counts. Adjusting the volume, switching between menus, or controlling temperature settings are not too difficult to master.

The MG ZS offers an automatic system that maintains a comfortable cabin temperature with impressive accuracy. It uses sensors to monitor interior conditions and adjusts fan speed and airflow accordingly. On hot days, the system cools the cabin quickly and efficiently, while cooler weather is handled with equal finesse.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety technology is another area where the ZS surprises. MG has equipped this compact SUV with its MG Pilot suite, a package of advanced driver assistance features that bring big-car safety to a smaller, more affordable model. The system includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking. These features work in the background, offering an extra layer of security. Sometimes it may get a little intrusive with warning beeps coming out of the speakers.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Parking in tight shopping centre bays was a stress-free exercise. The bird’s-eye view is clear and detailed, and the guidance lines are helpful. It is the sort of feature that, once experienced, becomes impossible to live without.

Technology also makes its presence felt in smaller but equally delightful ways. USB ports are conveniently placed for both front and rear passengers. Certain models include a fully digital driver display that presents speed and fuel consumption.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The MG ZS feels like a friendly tour guide into the world of modern motoring technology. It is accessible, enjoyable, and thoroughly equipped. It offers the kind of everyday convenience that makes each journey feel a little easier and a little smarter. For a compact SUV, it manages to deliver far more tech-inspired character than expected.

*Pricing for the MG ZS starts at R289,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.