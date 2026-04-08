Jetour T2: Digital nomad of the wilderness

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Jetour T2 offers an immersive exercise in learning just how far modern vehicle technology has come, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The design of the Jetour T2 is bold, boxy and aimed at those who want presence on the road but, throughout my time with it, my attention was held by the amount of technology packed into every corner.

The T2 range is offered in three derivatives, namely Aspire, Xplora and Odyssey, yet it is immediately clear that this is not a case of a stripped-down base model and a fully loaded flagship. All models share the same footprint, measuring 4785mm in length and 2006mm in width, with only slight differences in height. It gives the T2 a substantial stance, which translates into a powerful road presence.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

On the outside, the technology experience began before I even stepped in. Automatic LED headlights and daytime running lights offer excellent visibility, while rain-sensing wipers take over when the weather turns. I particularly enjoyed the small but playful detail of a Jetour welcome animation projected onto the ground. The electrically folding and heated mirrors, panoramic sunroof and electric tailgate all contribute to a sense that convenience has been carefully considered.

Inside, the T2 revels in its technology-first approach. Sitting in the driver’s seat, I was greeted by a clean and modern layout dominated by screens. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is crisp and easy to read, offering all the necessary information without overwhelming the driver. Alongside it sits a large 15.6-inch infotainment display, which became the centre of my daily interactions with the car.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Android Auto worked like a dream during my time with the vehicle, eliminating the need for cables and making short trips far more convenient. The inclusion of wireless charging reinforces this cable-free experience. I also appreciated the mix of USB Type-A and Type-C ports, which ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices, as is typical when driving with passengers.

Comfort has not been overlooked either. The ventilated front seats were particularly welcome on warmer days, and the electrically adjustable driver’s seat made it easy to find a comfortable position. Dual-zone climate control allowed both driver and passenger to set their preferred temperatures.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety technology makes a particularly strong impression in the Jetour T2. It is rare to find such a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance systems offered as standard across an entire range. Features like blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear collision warning provided reassurance without becoming intrusive. The 540-degree camera system proved especially useful in tight parking situations, offering a clear and detailed view around the vehicle.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Additional systems, such as rollover mitigation, traction and stability control, and hill descent control, reinforce the T2’s capability, particularly for those who may venture off the beaten track. The inclusion of six airbags and tyre pressure monitoring adds another layer of confidence, making it clear that safety has been prioritised.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

From a performance and technology standpoint, each derivative offers something slightly different. The Aspire serves as a solid entry point with 2WD, a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and 125 kW of power. The Xplora steps things up with 4WD, 180 kW and added features, like a crawl function. At the top of the range, the Odyssey enhances the experience further with a 12-speaker Sony sound system and ambient lighting that subtly transforms the cabin atmosphere at night.

Pricing:

Aspire starts at R569,900

Xplora starts at R639,900

Odyssey starts at R679,900.

All T2 models are backed by Jetour’s extensive after-sales promise of 7-year / 200,000km warranty, 7-year / 75,000km service plan and 10-year / 1,000,000km engine warranty (applicable to the first owner only).

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.