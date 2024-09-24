Feel the earth move with the Tremor

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

After trying the Ford Tremor in its natural environment, ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK tests it on the city streets.

Every time I get behind the wheel of the Ford Tremor, it delivers a new revelation or understanding.

I had the good fortune to be at the launch in the Southern Cape when we put it through its spaces at the Grabouw 4×4 trail earlier this year. And I learned then not just how capable the vehicle was in off road conditions, but also how precise It was in its manoeuvring up mountain paths, over rocks and along the edge of steep precipices.

Surprisingly, however, it was in the city streets while test driving it in recent weeks that I really understood why and how it delivered so effortlessly and effectively along mountain paths.

The word that came to mind as I was navigating narrow streets, turning lanes and the proverbial stupid traffic was “precision”.

Just when you think the Tremor is simply too large to manoeuvre between the multiple cars trying to squeeze in alongside, behind or in front of this hulking brute, it reveals itself to be nimble and responsive in a style that is usually associated with small, agile and responsive cars.

Even in parking garages where the I had to squeeze the Tremor in between other 4x4s and, more importantly, squeeze out of those parking spaces later, it was up to the task, thanks to the precision of its steering, it’s improbably small turning circle and its apparent eagerness to fit into any environment.

That also answers the question of why one would put an off-road brute to the test on city streets.

The normal answer is, well, yeah, we need a good 4×4 to navigate Johannesburg’s potholes. But the truth is, you also need a nimble, agile, precision machine to navigate Joburg’s stupid traffic. The Tremor is so smart that even stupid drivers would find their driving IQ raised substantially.

Of course, the Tremor is optimised for off-road driving, beyond potholed-streets.

It is equipped with 265/70 R17 all-terrain General Grabber AT3 tyres mounted on 17-inch Asphalt Black machine-faced alloy rims, paired with Bilstein position-sensitive dampers, 24mm higher ground clearance, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, and Trailer Reverse Guidance. That is all powered by a154kW/500Nm 2.0L Bi-Turbo diesel engine and full-time 4WD.

As we noted at launch, with all that off-road action one would expect a compromise in the on-board technology, but the Tremor does not skimp on infotainment. It comes with a generous 12-inch touchscreen display and is equipped with Off-road SYNC functionality, complemented by a 360-degree camera system that guides the driver while manoeuvring in tight spaces. It even comes into its own in those tight city corners and even tighter parking garages.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard along with a wireless charging pad.

The most visible control of all is the rotary dial for Drive Modes, which also means that this highly complex function becomes seamless. Modes are easily selected and range from Normal to Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, Sand and Rock Crawl. The system adjusts throttle response, gearshifts, traction and stability control, rear diff-lock, as well as the steering and braking system, optimising vehicle performance to suit the terrain.

Even in a parking garage, it moves the earth for you.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.

