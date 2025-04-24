King of SA road hustle is back

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Following its grand debut in Kariega earlier this year, the new Golf is now officially on the road, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The comeback of the Golf required a red-carpet moment when Volkswagen announced its relaunch in February 2025 at the Volkswagen Indaba in Kariega. Locally assembled, it was the car version of a reliable best friend: always there, never dramatic.

It’s a love story that started back in 1978 with the Golf Mk1, a no-nonsense charmer that won hearts with its “won’t quit” attitude and affordable pricing.

By 1984, the Mk2 arrived, flexing its “I’ve upgraded my life” energy with better quality. The Mk3 (1993) and Mk4 (1999) kept the momentum going, with the latter becoming South Africa’s unofficial best-selling wingman.

The fifth and sixth gens rolled in with tech so fancy, it made other cars look like they were still using dial-up. Then came the Mk7 in 2013, proving that refinement is not just for single malt whisky.

When the eighth-gen Golf landed in SA in 2021, it left fans heartbroken by ditching the beloved 1.4 TSI engine. But, like a prodigal son returning with life experience (and more torque), the 110kW 1.4 TSI is back, because legends never really retire.

In South Africa, the Volkswagen Golf, especially the GTI and VR6 models, were known by various nicknames, like “Vrrrpha”, “20-20”, and “Vura”. “Vrrrpha” refers to the unique popping sound the GTI’s dual-clutch gearbox made during acceleration. “20-20” was a nickname for the Golf 2 GTI, and “Vura” was used for the Golf 3

The new Golf is not only a facelift, but also a full-blown glow-up. The Golf now rocks an illuminated VW badge (cars need a little bling), smarter LED headlights (that can spot a pothole from 500m away), and a next-gen infotainment system.

Pick a personality

The range now includes:

Golf Life – For those who like their tech with a side of sophistication. Includes 10.3-inch infotainment, 10-colour mood lighting and 16-inch alloys to keep things classy.

– For those who like their tech with a side of sophistication. Includes 10.3-inch infotainment, 10-colour mood lighting and 16-inch alloys to keep things classy. Life Plus – Adds a rearview camera (because reversing should not be a leap of faith) and 30-colour ambient lighting.

– Adds a rearview camera (because reversing should not be a leap of faith) and 30-colour ambient lighting. R-Line – The sporty sibling with R-Line styling, 17-inch wheels, park assist, and a heated steering wheel (for those chilly winter mornings).

– The sporty sibling with R-Line styling, 17-inch wheels, park assist, and a heated steering wheel (for those chilly winter mornings). R-Line Plus – The Golf that skipped gym, for 18-inch alloys, matrix headlights, ventilated seats, and leather trim.

With the return of the 1.4 TSI, mated to an 8-speed tiptronic gearbox, this peppy little engine delivers 110kW, 250Nm of torque, and a 0-100km/h sprint in 8.5 seconds, all while sipping fuel at 6.6 l/100km.

The Volkswagen Golf comes standard with a 3-year / 120 000 km warranty, 5-year 90 000 km service plan, and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15 000 km.

Prices (VAT and emissions tax included):

Golf 1.4 TSI 110kW Tiptronic Life R580,900 Golf 1.4 TSI 110kW Tiptronic Life Plus R604,500 Golf 1.4 TSI 110kW Tiptronic R-Line R660,000 Golf 1.4 TSI 110kW Tiptronic R-Line Plus R688,100

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.