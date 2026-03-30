Citroen Basalt completes the puzzle

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Citroen has been manufacturing iconic vehicles since 1919, and the tradition continues, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

A hundred-year old Citroën B14 Torpedo parked on the grass at Stay by Inimitable in Muldersdrift told me this was going to be no ordinary launch. It also told me that the new Citroën Basalt that was about to be unveiled at this venue would be drawing on an incredible legacy.

The “Automobiles Citroën” manufacturing company was founded on 4 June 1919 by André Citroën. Citroën has been owned by Stellantis since 2021. A century earlier, In 1921, Citroen built the Citroen Torpedo with its iconic style that still defines the vintage car look.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Now, Citroën has launched the final piece of its C-Cubed puzzle in South Africa. Joining its siblings, the C3 and the Aircross, the Citroën Basalt has officially arrived. It is an SUV-coupé that manages to look tough yet sleek, blending a rugged “go-anywhere” stance with a sporty, fastback roofline that stands out in a car park. Named after the volcanic rock basalt, the model hopes to draw on qualities of strength and durability.

To see if it lives up to the hype, the launch drive took us through some beautiful scenery all the way to Hartebeespoortdam. It provided the perfect backdrop to test out the “Advanced Comfort” reputation Citroën is so proud of.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside the Basalt, Citroën has stuck to its guns regarding passenger comfort. Despite that sloping coupé roof, the cabin feels airy and spacious. There is plenty of legroom for front passengers, although the rear passengers may need to sit a little less stretched out. The 470-litre boot is ample for a weekend away or a serious grocery run.

The cockpit is smart and easy to use. The 10-inch floating touchscreen connected wirelessly to my smartphone. The driver also gets a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. It is all designed to keep the driver’s eyes on the road rather than fumbling with complicated menus.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Driving to the dam highlighted exactly what this car is built for: smoothing out the bumps. With automatic air-conditioning (including vents for the back passengers) and plush seating, it is a very relaxed place to be. It feels sturdy enough to handle the quirks (potholes) of South African roads while keeping the vibrations away from the cabin.

Features at a glance:

Wireless connectivity: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard.

Proxi-Sense: Keyless entry and a push-button start mean no more digging in your pockets for keys.

Cruise control: Complete with a speed limiter for those long stretches of motorway.

Practical bits: Electric folding mirrors and plenty of clever storage nooks for your coffee and gadgets.

Six airbags.

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) and Hill Hold Control.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring.

Rear parking sensors and ISOFIX points for the little ones.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The powerplant under the bonnet sits a punchy 1.2-litre turbo engine paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It delivers 81 kW and 205 Nm of torque from low down in the rev range, which makes overtaking feel effortless and keeps the drive spirited without being thirsty on fuel.

Citroën Basalt pricing:

Citroën Basalt PLUS 1.2 Turbo 6-Speed Automatic R 354,900.00 Citroën Basalt MAX 1.2 Turbo 6-Speed Automatic R 369,900.00

The Basalt comes with a 4 Years / 60 000 km Service Plan and a 5 Years / 100 000 km Warranty, peace of mind guaranteed.