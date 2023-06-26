itel makes big smartphone move into SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Tecno’s sister brand has announced the biggest boost to its range yet in this country, launching 5 new smartphones.

itel, a brand in the Transsion stable that includes Tecno, has announced the launch of five new devices in South Africans. After barely a whisper in the past two years, it is now releasing the new P40, A60S, A60, A04, and A18 smartphones in this country.

The itel P40 touched down in South Africa recently, aiming at the budget phone market, at a R1,999 recommended retail price for a device that includes a giant 6000mAh battery, one of the biggest batteries in any phone; 18W fast-charging, and a 6.6-inch display.

A detailed HD+ resolution promises plenty of detail, while a 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth performance. This performance can be further boosted by the phone’s Memory Fusion Technology, which speeds up performance for multi-tasking and loading apps and stabilises the phone’s systems for more sustainable performance and longer battery life.

The company says users can store up to 26,000 photos or 18,000 short videos with the phone’s 64GB ROM + 4GB RAM (2GB + 2GB extended) configuration. Users can also expand the storage by up to 512GB with the memory card slot.

A 13MP rear camera, which delivers crisp and clear image details, is accompanied by an 8MP front facing camera to capture all your selfies.

The new A04 and A18 smartphones were launched at the same time as the P40 in South Africa.

The key features of the itel A04 include a 6.3-inch FW+ waterdrop display; a 4,000mAh battery; and 2GB + 32GB memory. The phone has a 5MP dual camera, and fingerprint and facial recognition technology to safeguard privacy and keep data secure. It is priced at R1,299.

The itel A18 is designed for the extremely budget conscious, at a recommended retail price of R899, which gets the buyer at large 32GB ROM storage, one of the highest of any in this price range, a 5-inch display, 5MP front camera and 2MP rear camera, and a dual sim setup on 4G.

Two more devices from itel, the A60S and A60, will also soon be available in South Africa. Both these smartphones boast a 6.6-inch HD+ waterdrop display, long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, 4GB RAM (2GB + 2GB extended) with 64GB ROM (itel A60S) and 32GB ROM (itel A60), and 8MP dual rear camera.

Availability

The itel P40, itel A04, and itel A18 are available from select retail partners, including Mr Price and PEP. The Itel A60S and itel A60 will be available in South Africa from July onward, priced at R1,699 and R1,499 respectively.