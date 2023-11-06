Tecno unveils laptop, teases SA launch

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Challenger smartphone brand Tecno last week hosted a showcase in Johannesburg to reveal a range of innovations that go beyond the handset.

The highlight of the event was the local unveiling of the TecnoMegabook T1 i5 laptop, tentatively scheduled for release in South Africa in the near future.

The Megabook boasts an ultra-slim, featherweight design with a massive 70Wh battery that lasts for up to 17.5 hours of continuous use. The battery is backed up by a 65W charger that translates to fast charging, while large memory and storage enhance the user experience further.

A vivid display, which is still comfortable on the eyes, and a cutting-edge holographic sound system developed by Tecno Audio Lab, round out the key specs.

Tecno also unveiled a powerful new 20000mAh powerbank, which will join the increasing portfolio of smart AIoT (merging artificial intelligence with the Internet of Things) products that are available in South Africa.

Tecno also displayed a range of current devices, including the Spark 10 Series smartphones, Sonic 1 Active True Wireless Earphones, Tecno Watch 2, Tecno Square S3 speaker, and Tecno 4G Portable WiFi TR109 router.