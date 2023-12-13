Tecno and itel unveil festive deals

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Tecno and itel smartphones are already among the best value on the market, and now consumers can save up to R1,000 on new devices.

Holiday mode is in full swing and it’s time to relax, recharge and spend some quality time with family, friends and loved ones. To make the festive season even better, Tecno and itel have announced some special deals, which offer even better prices on smartphones that are already among the best value for money on the market.

Several retail partners of the brands have discounted deals running. The deals cover the newest smartphones from Tecno, including those in the Spark 10 Series (Spark 10 Pro, Spark 10 5G and Spark 10C), the Spark Go 2023, and the Pop 7. itel is also offering deals, including the A04, A05s, and A18 handsets. The deals are outlined below:

TECNO deals

Ackermans Edgars Game JET Pop 7 – R1,699 (save R300)Spark GO 2023 – R1,899 (save R100) Pop 7 – R1,699 (save R300)Spark GO 2023 – R1,899 (save R600)Spark 10C – R2,899 (save R400)Spark 10 5G – R3,999 (save R1000)Spark 10 Pro – R5,999 (save R1000)Spark 8C – R1,999 (save R500)Spark 7 Pro 64GB – R1,799 (save R700)Spark 7 64GB – R1,499 (save R800) Spark 10C – R2,999 (save R500)Spark 10 Pro – R6,499 (save R500)Spark 10 5G – R5499 (save R500) Spark 10C – R2,899 (save R600)Pop 7 – R1,649 (save R350)Spark GO 2023 – R1,849 (save R650) Mr Price PEP TFG Pop 7 – R1,699 (save R300)Spark GO 2023 – R1,899 (save R400)Spark 10C – R2,899 (save R600) Pop 7 – R1,699 (save R300)Spark GO 2023 – R1,899 (save R100) Spark GO 2023 – R1,849 (save R650)Spark 10 5G – R4,999 (save R500)Spark 10C – R2,899 (save R600)Spark 8C – R2,499 (save R800)

itel deals

Ackermans Edgars Jet P40 – R1,899 (save R100)A04 – R999 (save R300) A04 – R999A05s – R1,299A18 – R799V52 Lite – R699 A18 – R799it2163D – R169A48 – R999 Mr Price PEP TFG A04 – R999 (save R300)V52 – R699 (save R50) A04 – R999A18 – R799 A18 – R799A48 – R999

Availability

All of these deals, are available from the indicated retail partners while stocks last, Availability varies per retailer, per store and per product. To find out more about the deals, visit Tecno’s Facebook page and itel’s Facebook page.