iPhone 12 now available for pre-order in SA

The iStore in South Africa is offering the iPhone 12 range for pre-orders online starting today, and promises customers will have their iPhones delivered to their door starting 18 December 2020. Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 12 range online for both cash purchases and contract upgrades.

“Pre-ordering from iStore is a great way to secure upgrades for both cash and contracts purchases early,” says Chris Dodd, CEO of iStore. “We offer flexible delivery, so no matter where you are in South Africa during this holiday season, we will get your iPhone to you. To make the experience even better, we have over R3000 worth of free benefits only available to iStore iPhone 12 customers.”

iStore provided the following information:

How to pre-order your iPhone online for cash – Pre-ordering online for cash gives customers the benefit of reserving their purchase without having to queue and the added convenience of having purchases delivered directly to their door. Pre-orders of the iPhone 12 range are completed online by visiting www.istore.co.za.

How to pre-order your cellular contract online – For contract pre-orders on Vodacom, MTN or Telkom, iStore customers are able to conveniently submit the required paperwork online to avoid queues on launch day. Once the contract upgrade has been finalised, customers will have their phones delivered to them directly. For more information, visit: https://www.istore.co.za/cellular-contracts/new-iphone-the-right-way.

Pre-order benefits only available at iStore – iStore always offers unique benefits for iPhone customers that your cannot get anywhere else that give great value to customers. For iPhone pre-orders, customers can look forward to the below:

Trade in and get up to R12,000 back – Customers who pre-order their iPhone from today will still be able to take advantage of iStore’s best-in-market enhanced trade-in program by bringing in their old iPhone after their pre-order purchase in exchange for an iStore voucher to the same value as their trade in. Alternatively, customers can trade in now, get an iStore voucher to use it towards their pre-order. For more information on trade in, please visit: https://www.istore.co.za/help-center/product-trade-in

“Why would you go anywhere else to pre-order your iPhone, when iStore has so many benefits for iPhone 12 customers not available anywhere else,” concludes Dodd.