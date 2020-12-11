Nintendo Switch tops console sales in the US

According to the NPD Group, which tracks video game sales, the combined sales of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems hit over 1.35 million units in the United States in the month of November, which included Thanksgiving and the key shopping day of Black Friday. With these strong sales numbers, the Nintendo Switch achieved another milestone as the best-selling video game console in the U.S. for a record-breaking 24 consecutive months.

Helping to fuel those results was a Black Friday bundle that included a Nintendo Switch system with a download code for the digital version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, along with a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership that lets friends and families play compatible games together online, all in one package.

In 2020, Nintendo Switch has already sold 6.92 million units in the U.S. alone, surpassing in 11 months the total number of systems sold in all of 2019 by over 426,000.

“Nintendo Switch offers a strong value proposition for shoppers this holiday season with the ability to play on the TV or portably in handheld mode,” says Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s SVP of sales and marketing. “We continue to see unprecedented demand for Nintendo Switch, and we are pleased that people of all ages and gaming skill levels will be experiencing Nintendo Switch this holiday and beyond.”

Recent game releases on Nintendo Switch include Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Just Dance 2021, KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Nintendo Switch is also home to a wide variety of games for all types of players, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Fortnite, Hades, Minecraft Dungeons, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

