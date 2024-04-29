‘Startup Caps’ launches on CNBC Africa

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new show, exploring happenings and startegies in the African startup space, airs from today.

Startup Caps, a new show which aims to champion the continent’s startup ecosystem, premieres today (30 April 2024) on CNBC Africa. Backed by African digital payments gateway Onafriq, the show will tackle the latest happenings and strategies in the African startup space. It will also profile investors, startup founders, and other significant players in the ecosystem.

A new episode will air weekly on Tuesdays at 17:30 SAST on CNBC Africa, Dstv channel 410. Each episode in the first season will encompass an important theme within the continental startup space, ranging from specific technology sectors (such as fintech and agritech) to ecommerce, female founders, and artificial intelligence. Each industry segment offers a distinct perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing startups in Africa and contributes to the broader narrative of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

“In 2023, we saw African startup investment fall for the first time in almost a decade,” says Tania Habimana, Startup Caps anchor.

“That decline was largely the result of global macroeconomic conditions and has nothing to do with the quality of startups in Africa, many of which are building world-class solutions to some of the globe’s most pressing problems.

“Now more than ever, it’s vital that we highlight the incredible work being done by those startups and demonstrate to the world what African investors and entrepreneurs are capable of.

“With more than 1.7-billion people, the vast majority of whom are young, the continent is easily capable of becoming the next global nexus for innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Dare Okoudjou, CEO and founder Onafriq, says: “At Onafriq, we’ve connected more than 500-million mobile money wallets across 1,300 payment corridors in over 40 African countries.

“So we know first-hand how powerful connections can be, which is why we are committed to making borders matter less.

“Startup Caps could play a vital role not just in showcasing the African startup ecosystem but also in fostering connections within it.”