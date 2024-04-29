SA wins big at Loyalty Awards

Amanda Chromhout, CEO of Truth, the loyalty specialist consultancy

The International Loyalty Awards in Dubai saw South African brands win six out of 24 categories, including for best use of technology.

The International Loyalty Awards are considered the pinnacle of recognition for consumer loyalty programmes and pay tribute to the brands building lasting, profitable customer relationships. Established 12 years ago, the global competition brings together leaders in loyalty from Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and the Americas to celebrate innovation and creativity.

TFG Rewards, TFG Africa won two awards for the prestigious recognition of Loyalty Redefined and Best Use of Technology.

The Shoprite Group Xtra Savings programme also received two awards for Best Regional Loyalty Programme in Africa and Best Loyalty Initiative for its Xtra Savings Plus programme.

FNB’s eBucks and African Bank Audacious Rewards both received one accolade for Best Loyalty Programme in Financial Services and Best Short-Term Initiative, respectively.

There were two South African individuals recognised for their contribution to loyalty in a global list, known as 30 under 40. Ros Netto from Virgin Active and Carla Cloete from Old Mutual Rewards were included in this prestigious line up.

This follows last year’s individual recognition awarded to Amanda Cromhout, CEO of Truth, the loyalty specialist consultancy, as International Loyalty personality of the Year 2023. Amanda handed over this honour on the stage in Dubai to Zsuzsa Kecsmar, Founder of Antavo Loyalty Cloud, for 2024.