What have YOU lost at the airport?

Fascinating new series goes behind the scenes of America’s busiest airports to uncover the surprising stories behind what travellers leave behind.

From priceless watches and sacred garments to prosthetic eyeballs and even taxi-dermied animals, some of the things that travellers leave behind at airports are stranger – and more revealing – than you might expect. National Geographic invites viewers into this hidden world with the premiere of Inside Airport Lost and Found, a fascinating new series that lifts the lid on what really happens after the boarding gate closes and the luggage carousel stops spinning.

Premiering on National Geographic (DStv 181, StarTimes 220) today (Thursday 26 February) at 18:50 (CAT), with new episodes airing weekly until 30 April, the series follows the dedicated teams of airport investigators across the USA as they work tirelessly to reunite travellers with their lost belongings or guide those items toward an unexpected second life.

From misplaced to rediscovered

Each episode tracks the journey of lost items from the moment they’re discovered to their final destination. Audiences are taken deep into airport lost-and-found offices, where staff act as part detective, part problem-solver, handling everything from Rolex watches and wedding rings to vital medication and large sums of cash. With thousands of items passing through their hands, the stakes are often higher than they seem.

The series also follows certain items beyond the airport, including their journey to the famous Unclaimed Baggage Centre in Alabama, where unclaimed belongings are catalogued, sold, or auctioned. Along the way, the show reveals the sheer scale of lost property passing through airports every year – and the human stories attached to it.

More than lost luggage

Inside Airport Lost and Found shines a light on the people behind the process, capturing the care and persistence of teams determined to return meaningful items to their owners. The episodes feature unforgettable discoveries, including a live dog, a soldier’s uniform, vintage Air Jordans and culturally significant First Nations regalia, each with its own story waiting to be uncovered.

The series also serves as a timely reminder that many lost items are held for a limited period before being donated or sold, and that recovery is often possible. At its heart, this is a series about chance, responsibility and unexpected connection – where one person’s lost bag can become another person’s found treasure.

Inside Airport Lost and Found answers questions every traveller has asked at least once: what really happens to all the suitcases, bags and belongings lost at airports and on planes? In answering this question, National Geographic takes viewers inside a world rarely seen, yet instantly relatable.