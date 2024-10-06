Huawei Watch GT5 Pro: Tech-packed timepiece

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The GT5 Pro is a wearable tech powerhouse that combines style with substance, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

First impressions matter, and the Huawei Watch GT5 Pro delivers. With a stylish, sleek, modern design and premium materials, it is a watch I am proud to wear. Whether I dress up or down, it compliments my style. The 1.43-inch AMOLED display is bright and vibrant, making it easy to read, even in bright sunlight.

While I may not be a fitness enthusiast, the GT5 Pro is my new best friend. It boasts a wide range of workout modes, from running and cycling to swimming and even skiing. The built-in GPS accurately tracks routes and distances, while the heart rate monitor keeps tabs on cardio health.

It monitors my sleep quality and stress levels, helping me to optimise my overall well-being. The watch offers detailed insights into sleep patterns, helping make adjustments for better rest.

The health metrics it tracks are extensive, providing insights that many competing smartwatches overlook. The heart rate monitor is both accurate and continuous, while SpO2 measurement adds another layer of health tracking, making it ideal for those keeping an eye on their overall wellness.

Beyond fitness, the GT5 Pro is packed with smart features. I receive notifications for calls, messages, and social media updates directly on my wrist. The built-in speaker and microphone allow me to take calls without taking out my phone.

The battery life of the Huawei Watch GT5 Pro is the best feature of all. I have been wearing the watch for more than a week and have not needed to charge it once. This longevity is a schedule-changer, especially for those who dislike the daily ritual of charging their devices.

The Huawei Watch GT5 Pro is a fantastic smartwatch that offers a great balance of style, fitness tracking, and smart features. This watch knows me very well: it tells me what mood I am in before I know, and if it is an unpleasant mood, it suggests breathing exercises.

Next, I want the watch to stop me from eating junk. Oh wait – it monitors that too.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.