Vox, MTN, offer wireless fill-in for fibre

South African internet service provider Vox has released a high-speed internet offering through MTN South Africa’s fixed wireless access network. Powered by Tarana technology, the product leverages advanced algorithms and antenna systems to ensure reliable connectivity, even in areas without direct line of sight between the transmitter and receiver.

“The solution is ideally suited for the small to medium business,” says Nikita Appelman, product manager for Wireless at Vox.

“For companies that don’t have access to business fibre, our collaborative solution with MTN South Africa offers them a reliable primary service that’s cost-effective and fast. This can also be a reliable redundancy option for customers that experience outages on their primary Fibre connectivity. This service offers an incredible connectivity solution with superb coverage and market traction.”

Connectivity is an asset that ensures companies can leverage next-generation communication and collaboration tools to engage with customers and the global market. Vox is leveraging this solution from MTN to provide customers with scalability and flexibility through primary, temporary, temporary to redundant, and redundant services to SMEs.

“Compared with a fibre installation, this solution is measurably faster to install. Companies can be installed on the network quickly and immediately feel the benefits. With long-range and high capacity, the Tarana technology – currently one of the best on the market – has coverage in most urban areas and selected rural environments. The range extends into the kilometres, and provides broad coverage.”

Pricing starts at R900 per month (excluding VAT).