Put a magical assistant in the bag

The Honor Magic6 Pro is like having a personal assistant in your pocket or handbag, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

First off, there is a Magic Capsule in the Honor Magic6 Pro smartphone. Think of it as your phone’s personal genie. Just tap on a notification, and poof. More info appears right there. No more digging through menus or apps. It’s like having a phone that can read my mind (almost).

Then there is the Magic Portal. While chatting with a friend, I suddenly needed to show them an image. With a simple drag and drop, the Magic Portal suggested the perfect app and image. It was like having a tech-savvy friend who always knows the right tool for the job.

The Honor Magic6 Pro has been named the ultimate camera smartphone, with a Gold DXOmark score of 158 points – the highest in the world at the time of launch. It comes equipped with an AI Falcon camera – aptly named for its ability to capture every detail – and introduces a 180MP periscope telephoto camera lens, along with a range of industry-first features. Needless to say, the pictures taken by my assistant are top quality.

And let’s not forget the eye tracking, smart sensing and air gestures. These features are like a magical wand for tech devices.

Share files, control other Honor devices, and even use the phone’s camera as a webcam for your laptop. It is like having a personal assistant, a magician, and a tech guru all rolled into one (again).

This phone charges almost as fast as the kettle boils. The battery life with active use lasts at least 12 hours. Why hire a personal assistant?

It is a phone that actually makes life easier, and that is pretty magical, if you ask me.

Pricing and Availability

The Honor Magic6 Pro is available for purchase in Black and Epi Green for the recommended retail price of R27,999, available at selected retailers.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

