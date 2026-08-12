Huawei Pura 90s: Master zoom meets max speed

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The new 5G flagship series from Huawei pairs high-speed connectivity with a 200MP photographic powerhouse.

There are smartphone upgrades you notice on a specification sheet, and then there are the ones you notice the moment you start using the device.

The new Huawei Pura 90s Series, now available in South Africa, is firmly focused on the latter. This is a flagship built around seeing further, capturing more detail and staying connected at the speeds that mobile lives demand.

It is a combination Huawei sums up as “Master Zoom, Max Speed”.

At one end is a formidable new 200MP telephoto imaging system designed to bring distant subjects remarkably close. At the other is an equally significant development for South African Huawei fans.

5G connectivity is back on Huawei flagship smartphones, with the Huawei Pura 90s Series marking its return to the company’s local flagship portfolio.

Together, they make this generation of Pura about much more than taking a great photograph.

5G is back

The Huawei Pura 90s Series marks the return of 5G connectivity to Huawei’s flagship smartphones in South Africa.

And that becomes particularly interesting when paired with a camera capable of producing high-resolution photographs and video.

Capturing the moment is only half of modern smartphone photography. We immediately want to send it to family, upload it to social media, back it up to the cloud or share video while we’re still at the event. Faster upload and download speeds make those everyday experiences quicker and more responsive.

Backed by Huawei’s communications technology, the series combines 5G connectivity with stronger signal performance and faster upload and download speeds. From streaming high-definition content and joining video calls to navigating on the move and uploading high-resolution images, the idea behind Max Speed is ultimately about making connectivity feel seamless: “Capture with Master Zoom. Share with Max Speed.”

200MP changes what zoom can do

Smartphone photography has become exceptionally good at capturing what is directly in front of us. The challenge has always been what happens when the action is further away.

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max tackles that with an industry-leading 200MP Ultra Large Sensor Telephoto Camera featuring a 1/1.28-inch sensor and the first-ever 200MP RYYB sensor. The combination is designed to retain extraordinary levels of detail when shooting subjects at a distance.

That matters in the real world. Think about photographing wildlife without getting closer, capturing the action from the stands at a sporting event or getting a great shot of your favourite performer when your concert ticket puts you several rows back.

Image courtesy Huawei.

The phone’s chip-level 200MP RAW real-time processing technology also enables ultra-clear 20x telephoto video recording, supported by CIPA 7.0 image stabilisation to help deliver clearer, steadier footage when shooting handheld.

The telephoto capability even extends to the other end of the scale. With support for a minimum focusing distance of up to 5cm, users can explore intricate details in subjects such as flowers and insects through telephoto macro photography.

Getting the colour right matters too

Resolution is only one part of a great photograph. The Huawei Pura 90s Series introduces True-to-Colour Camera 2.0, delivering a 43% improvement in colour accuracy and a 34% wider colour gamut.

The goal is straightforward: the sunset, skin tone or landscape you photograph should look like the one you remember.

AI then steps in where the photographer needs a little help. AI Composition provides intelligent framing guidance, AI De-glare tackles distracting reflections from glass and screens, while AI Move lets users reposition or duplicate subjects and intelligently reconstructs the background.

A flagship designed for everyday life

Huawei hasn’t stopped at imaging and connectivity. The Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max features Anti-Reflection and Scratch-resistant Kunlun Glass, reducing reflections by up to 70% while improving outdoor visibility and scratch resistance.

A 6000mAh battery powers the series, with the Huawei Pura 90s Pro supporting 66W Huawei SuperCharge and the Pro Max supporting 100W Huawei SuperCharge. Huawei’s new system-level AI assistant, Celia, adds another layer of intelligence to everyday interactions.

All of this comes wrapped in Huawei’s Rhythm of Colour design philosophy, with locally available finishes spanning the sophisticated Blush Gold, Blaze Purple and Graphite Black on the Pro Max and the more playful Orange Soda, Coconut White and Mulberry Black on the Pro.

The result is a flagship that brings two sides of the modern smartphone experience together. One is about capturing what previously felt too distant. The other is about making sure the technology can keep pace once you’ve captured it.

Master Zoom. Max Speed. And 5G is back.

The Huawei Pura 90s Series is now available through select retailers, Huawei Experience Stores, operators and the Huawei Online Store, from R849 per month over 36 months or from R19,999. For more information, or to purchase one of the devices, click here.