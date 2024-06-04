Huawei Pura pops out in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The first devices from Huawei’s rebranded flagship range are making waves with their camera capabilities and design.

The P-series of premium smartphones that led Huawei’s global challenge over the past decade has been reinvented as the Pura, but its evolution goes far beyond the name. The first handsets in the Pura Series feature a new design, a pop-out camera system, fast charging and improved durability

Of course, it is the camera that will grab most attention, especially after it was ranked by benchmarking leaders DXOMark as the No 1 smartphone camera in the world.

Huawei says the flagship model, the Pura 70 Ultra, is inspired by the glistening lights on the River Seine at night. Its vegan leather back panel features an embossed starry pattern with a subtle plaid texture. The XMAGE label with red-ringed lenses on the camera adds an elegant touch.

The Pura 70 Pro takes a more minimalist approach and comes in black and pure snow white. The Ultra, on the other hand, adds a new cherry rose pink, a trendy choice for those who want to stand out.

The 70 Ultra introduces the innovative Ultra Lighting Pop-out Camera. Featuring a 1-inch sensor and a large F1.6 physical aperture, this camera has one of the highest light intakes among smartphones. The camera automatically extends during shooting allowing more space inside the internal camera structure for the large sensor and aperture while remaining incredibly thin at only 8.4mm.

The Pura 70 Series introduces Ultra Speed Snapshot, a groundbreaking feature supported by both the main and telephoto cameras. This technology allows users to capture fast-moving subjects with exceptional clarity, which is powered by the Ultra Lighting imaging system’s hardware and the Huawei XD Motion Engine. Ultra Speed Snapshot on the 70 Ultra freezes subjects moving at up to 300km/h, whether it’s a distant speeding car, a badminton shuttlecock in mid-air or a playful pet leaping at home.

The Pura 70 and Pura 70 Pro feature the super-durable Kunlun Glass, with a reinforced network skeleton. Pura 70 Ultra boasts the more advanced Crystal Armor Kunlun Glass. Combining Super Durable Kunlun Glass with Crystal Armor scratch-resistant technology, it significantly enhances both wear and drop resistance. Crystal Armor Kunlun Glass utilises amorphous diamond carbon material, resulting in exceptional transparency, hardness and a 300% increase in scratch resistance.

The Huawei Pura 70 Series redefines battery performance, striking a balance between long standby time, fast charging and a sleek design. The 70 Ultra features the biggest battery with a thin 8.4mm profile. Its substantial 5200mAh battery can be recharged in minutes with 100W wired and 80W wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge. The Pura 70 Pro pushes the boundaries further, fitting a 5050mAh battery into an 8.4mm frame. It also boasts 100W wired and 80W wireless Huawei SuperCharge. The smartphone can reach 50% battery in 15 minutes of charging. The Pura 70 houses a 4900mAh battery and supports 66W wired and 50W wireless SuperCharge.

The Pura 70 Series comes with the new EMUI 14.2 skin, which includes AI Gesture Control, and AI Privacy View. The latter only displays message details when the smartphone’s owner is actively looking at the phone. If multiple people or non-owners are detected, the message details are automatically hidden.

The Huawei Pura 70 Series is now available in South Africa, starting from R19,999 with promotional gifts valued at R7,796 on the Huawei online store, or at Huawei Authorised Experience Stores. The Series is also available in operator stores, starting from R699 per month for 36 months.