Huawei launches P40 in virtual event
While Huawei usually makes a big splash in Paris with its P-series flagship launches, it had to host its event virtually on a YouTube live stream from an undisclosed launch venue.
Yesterday, Huawei announced its latest P40 flagship devices amid the coronavirus pandemic, by hosting a virtual launch to distance fans from each other. Tens of thousands of viewers followed the event live.
The new devices include the P40 Pro+, P40 Pro, and P40, which feature new camera innovations that focus on better videography from the devices.
This is thanks to a large 1/1.28-inch sensor that boosts light intake for enhanced low-light performance, while a new periscope design adds 10x optical zoom. P40 Series is powered by Kirin 990 5G and supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6 Plus, which is Huawei’s faster Wi-Fi 6 standard.
Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said “The Huawei P Series has always been about innovative aesthetics and making premium imaging hardware accessible, representing the very best of industrial design and technology. With an outstanding sensor, camera systems that we co-engineered with Leica, powerful chipset and Huawei XD Fusion Engine, the Huawei P40 Series exemplifies our focus and offers an all-day Super Definition experience to help consumers realise their creative vision.”
The P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ feature a Quad-curve Overflow Display. The display takes on a curved edge on all four sides, while the super narrow bezels and streamlined round corners provide an ergonomic hold and near borderless look. An enhanced in-screen fingerprint reader offers 30 percent faster biometric authentication.
The P40 and P40 Pro are available in three glossy glass finishes – Ice White, Deep Sea Blue and Black – and two refractive matte glass finishes – Blush Gold and Silver Frost. The P40 Pro+ features a nano-tech ceramic back panel that is kilned and polished to ensure its durable and scratch resistant. This design comes in two colours: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black.
Embedded in the P40 Series is the advanced Ultra Vision Leica camera system, available in triple, quad-camera and penta-camera configurations. The P40 delivers features the triple-camera setup with ultra wide-angle, wide-angle and telephoto lenses. The P40 Pro features a Leica Quad Camera with a more powerful Ultra Wide Cine Camera and Time-of-Flight (ToF) Camera alongside 50x SuperSensing Zoom. The P40 Pro+ lets consumers see the unprecedented with the SuperZoom Array, which supports 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom, like the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
The P40 and P40 Pro will be available in South Africa in May, while no date has been set for release of the P40 Pro+.
Sony releases smartphone-ready in-car display
One can enable an existing car with smart technology, with Sony’s new XAV-AX8050D in-car media display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Sony has launched the XAV-AX8050D in-car media display, its newest and most advanced media display for cars yet. Designed to deliver immersive quality that features anti-glare touchscreen technology, Sony’s high-end display promotes safer and smarter driving habits for South African road users, thanks to the easy-to-read screen.
Sanjay Panikar, Head of Car Audio Marketing, Sony Middle East and Africa, said: “Without doubt, the use of a larger, more vibrant screen on in-car dashboards enables drivers and passengers to tap into the convenience of having the ultimate entertainment and navigation experience while on the go, without compromising road safety. Sony’s newest media display also features a range of exciting connectivity options like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and WebLink Cast to ensure that drivers are always connected to their favourite devices and apps.”
Key Features
The XAV-AX8050D display is designed to minimise distractions so that drivers can focus on the road ahead. Sony has placed safety and innovative design at the heart of its display design, resulting in convergence of lighter touch operation and improved visibility so information is easy to see at a glance.
The 8.95-inch, anti-glare display hovers over the dashboard, and the sturdy mount can be adjusted in three directions to allow for flexible installation in a wide variety of vehicles.
Apple CarPlay integrates an iPhone with the car audio’s display and controls. Read more about support for third-party navigation apps at www.apple.com/ios/carplay
For more on the Google Assistant on Android Auto, visit www.android.com/auto
The rear-view camera-ready function displays visuals from the connected rear-view camera and can be accessed when the vehicle is put in reverse or by tapping the “Rear Camera” icon on the home screen
Availability
Audio Connections: Tel: 031 579 1752
Simplex Radio: Tel: 031 306 4029/3076 786
Hyundai unveils ‘Prophecy’ concept electric vehicle
Hyundai has unveiled a new concept electric vehicle, the “Prophecy”, expressing the company’s latest design language.
The concept, which was unveiled in a video presentation showing the key elements of its styling and technology, expresses Hyundai’s latest design philosophy, called “Sensuous Sportiness”. The philosophy expands on the example set by last year’s “45” concept electric vehicle (EV), which stripped away complexity in favour of clean lines and minimalistic structures.
The Prophecy follows the 45 with an iconic silhouette inspired by an aerodynamic design. Leveraging the extended wheelbase and shorter overhang.
“We have brought to life yet another icon that establishes a new standard for the EV segment as well as pushing Hyundai’s design vision to even broader horizons,” says SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Centre. “A part of that expansion is what we call Optimistic Futurism, a design concept embodied by Prophecy. With Optimistic Futurism, our aim is to forge an emotional connection between humans and automobiles.”
The design provides excellent aerodynamics, which is vital to long driving ranges on EVs. The propeller shapes embedded in the vehicle’s wheel compel air to be drawn in and flow down the side of the body. The integrated rear spoiler complements this effect by harnessing downforce that assists vehicle stability when travelling at speed.
The transparent acrylic material provides a clear view of the functional components inside. This intentional design feature is integrated in the spoiler, headlamp and in the camera monitoring system (CMS), calling attention to the functional beauty of the components.
The Prophecy’s identity as an EV extends to the underbody. A wide air intake that is installed below the bumper takes fresh air to cool the batteries more effectively.
Design changes offer more visual freedom to passengers. In Relax mode, passengers have virtually zero visual obstacles. In a comfortably reclined position, all that the passengers see is the horizontal pillar-to-pillar display and the wing- shaped dashboard. In this mode, the dashboard swivels, allowing for a spacious interior and seat position from which passengers can enjoy content shown on the display.
External intakes placed at the bottom of the side doors allow air to circulate through Clean Air Technology, providing a steady stream of purified air inside the vehicle. In addition, the treated air is circulated back out into the atmosphere as clean air.
The flow of clean air over the interior’s wool-based felt carpet is inspired by the flow of water in nature. The interior’s colours and materials help passengers take time to decompress, aided by low-intensity ambient lighting, while gently soothing modulated colours encourage rest and relaxation.