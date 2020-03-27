Huawei launches P40 in virtual event

Yesterday, Huawei announced its latest P40 flagship devices amid the coronavirus pandemic, by hosting a virtual launch to distance fans from each other. Tens of thousands of viewers followed the event live.

The new devices include the P40 Pro+, P40 Pro, and P40, which feature new camera innovations that focus on better videography from the devices.

This is thanks to a large 1/1.28-inch sensor that boosts light intake for enhanced low-light performance, while a new periscope design adds 10x optical zoom. P40 Series is powered by Kirin 990 5G and supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6 Plus, which is Huawei’s faster Wi-Fi 6 standard.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said “The Huawei P Series has always been about innovative aesthetics and making premium imaging hardware accessible, representing the very best of industrial design and technology. With an outstanding sensor, camera systems that we co-engineered with Leica, powerful chipset and Huawei XD Fusion Engine, the Huawei P40 Series exemplifies our focus and offers an all-day Super Definition experience to help consumers realise their creative vision.”

Image: GSMArena.com

The P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ feature a Quad-curve Overflow Display. The display takes on a curved edge on all four sides, while the super narrow bezels and streamlined round corners provide an ergonomic hold and near borderless look. An enhanced in-screen fingerprint reader offers 30 percent faster biometric authentication.

The P40 and P40 Pro are available in three glossy glass finishes – Ice White, Deep Sea Blue and Black – and two refractive matte glass finishes – Blush Gold and Silver Frost. The P40 Pro+ features a nano-tech ceramic back panel that is kilned and polished to ensure its durable and scratch resistant. This design comes in two colours: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black.

Embedded in the P40 Series is the advanced Ultra Vision Leica camera system, available in triple, quad-camera and penta-camera configurations. The P40 delivers features the triple-camera setup with ultra wide-angle, wide-angle and telephoto lenses. The P40 Pro features a Leica Quad Camera with a more powerful Ultra Wide Cine Camera and Time-of-Flight (ToF) Camera alongside 50x SuperSensing Zoom. The P40 Pro+ lets consumers see the unprecedented with the SuperZoom Array, which supports 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom, like the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The P40 and P40 Pro will be available in South Africa in May, while no date has been set for release of the P40 Pro+.