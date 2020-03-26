Sony releases smartphone-ready in-car display

Sony has launched the XAV-AX8050D in-car media display, its newest and most advanced media display for cars yet. Designed to deliver immersive quality that features anti-glare touchscreen technology, Sony’s high-end display promotes safer and smarter driving habits for South African road users, thanks to the easy-to-read screen.

Sanjay Panikar, Head of Car Audio Marketing, Sony Middle East and Africa, said: “Without doubt, the use of a larger, more vibrant screen on in-car dashboards enables drivers and passengers to tap into the convenience of having the ultimate entertainment and navigation experience while on the go, without compromising road safety. Sony’s newest media display also features a range of exciting connectivity options like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and WebLink Cast to ensure that drivers are always connected to their favourite devices and apps.”

Key Features

The XAV-AX8050D display is designed to minimise distractions so that drivers can focus on the road ahead. Sony has placed safety and innovative design at the heart of its display design, resulting in convergence of lighter touch operation and improved visibility so information is easy to see at a glance.

The 8.95-inch, anti-glare display hovers over the dashboard, and the sturdy mount can be adjusted in three directions to allow for flexible installation in a wide variety of vehicles.

Apple CarPlay integrates an iPhone with the car audio’s display and controls. Read more about support for third-party navigation apps at www.apple.com/ios/carplay

For more on the Google Assistant on Android Auto, visit www.android.com/auto

The rear-view camera-ready function displays visuals from the connected rear-view camera and can be accessed when the vehicle is put in reverse or by tapping the “Rear Camera” icon on the home screen

Availability

Audio Connections: Tel: 031 579 1752

sean@audioconnections.co.za

Simplex Radio: Tel: 031 306 4029/3076 786

simplexradio@eca.co.za