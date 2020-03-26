Product of the Day
Sony releases smartphone-ready in-car display
One can enable an existing car with smart technology, with Sony’s new XAV-AX8050D in-car media display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Sony has launched the XAV-AX8050D in-car media display, its newest and most advanced media display for cars yet. Designed to deliver immersive quality that features anti-glare touchscreen technology, Sony’s high-end display promotes safer and smarter driving habits for South African road users, thanks to the easy-to-read screen.
Sanjay Panikar, Head of Car Audio Marketing, Sony Middle East and Africa, said: “Without doubt, the use of a larger, more vibrant screen on in-car dashboards enables drivers and passengers to tap into the convenience of having the ultimate entertainment and navigation experience while on the go, without compromising road safety. Sony’s newest media display also features a range of exciting connectivity options like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and WebLink Cast to ensure that drivers are always connected to their favourite devices and apps.”
Key Features
The XAV-AX8050D display is designed to minimise distractions so that drivers can focus on the road ahead. Sony has placed safety and innovative design at the heart of its display design, resulting in convergence of lighter touch operation and improved visibility so information is easy to see at a glance.
The 8.95-inch, anti-glare display hovers over the dashboard, and the sturdy mount can be adjusted in three directions to allow for flexible installation in a wide variety of vehicles.
Apple CarPlay integrates an iPhone with the car audio’s display and controls. Read more about support for third-party navigation apps at www.apple.com/ios/carplay
For more on the Google Assistant on Android Auto, visit www.android.com/auto
The rear-view camera-ready function displays visuals from the connected rear-view camera and can be accessed when the vehicle is put in reverse or by tapping the “Rear Camera” icon on the home screen
Availability
Hyundai unveils ‘Prophecy’ concept electric vehicle
Hyundai has unveiled a new concept electric vehicle, the “Prophecy”, expressing the company’s latest design language.
The concept, which was unveiled in a video presentation showing the key elements of its styling and technology, expresses Hyundai’s latest design philosophy, called “Sensuous Sportiness”. The philosophy expands on the example set by last year’s “45” concept electric vehicle (EV), which stripped away complexity in favour of clean lines and minimalistic structures.
The Prophecy follows the 45 with an iconic silhouette inspired by an aerodynamic design. Leveraging the extended wheelbase and shorter overhang.
“We have brought to life yet another icon that establishes a new standard for the EV segment as well as pushing Hyundai’s design vision to even broader horizons,” says SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design Centre. “A part of that expansion is what we call Optimistic Futurism, a design concept embodied by Prophecy. With Optimistic Futurism, our aim is to forge an emotional connection between humans and automobiles.”
The design provides excellent aerodynamics, which is vital to long driving ranges on EVs. The propeller shapes embedded in the vehicle’s wheel compel air to be drawn in and flow down the side of the body. The integrated rear spoiler complements this effect by harnessing downforce that assists vehicle stability when travelling at speed.
The transparent acrylic material provides a clear view of the functional components inside. This intentional design feature is integrated in the spoiler, headlamp and in the camera monitoring system (CMS), calling attention to the functional beauty of the components.
The Prophecy’s identity as an EV extends to the underbody. A wide air intake that is installed below the bumper takes fresh air to cool the batteries more effectively.
Design changes offer more visual freedom to passengers. In Relax mode, passengers have virtually zero visual obstacles. In a comfortably reclined position, all that the passengers see is the horizontal pillar-to-pillar display and the wing- shaped dashboard. In this mode, the dashboard swivels, allowing for a spacious interior and seat position from which passengers can enjoy content shown on the display.
External intakes placed at the bottom of the side doors allow air to circulate through Clean Air Technology, providing a steady stream of purified air inside the vehicle. In addition, the treated air is circulated back out into the atmosphere as clean air.
The flow of clean air over the interior’s wool-based felt carpet is inspired by the flow of water in nature. The interior’s colours and materials help passengers take time to decompress, aided by low-intensity ambient lighting, while gently soothing modulated colours encourage rest and relaxation.
Microsoft Teams gets massive uptake to address COVID-19
The workspace sharing platform – that’s free for businesses with under 300 users – has seen explosive growth on its third birthday, thanks to the remote working.
Microsoft Teams, which combines chat, meetings, calling, and Office 365 document collaboration, is marking its third anniversary by sharing new features to enhance the ability of businesses to communicate and collaborate remotely.
Microsoft says that this sudden, globe-spanning move to remote work, due to the coronavirus and recent lockdown restrictions, will be a turning point in how we work and learn. Solutions that enable remote work and learning across chat, video, and file collaboration have become central to the way businesses work. The company has seen an unprecedented spike in Teams usage, and had more than 44-million daily users as of last Friday, a figure that had grown by 12 million over the previous week. And those users e generated over 900-million meeting and calling minutes on Teams every day last week.
Microsoft has announced an array of product innovations across different aspects of the Teams experience – many with a tie to meetings. These include:
- Real-time noise suppression, which will minimize distracting background noise (e.g., keyboard typing, vacuum cleaner), allowing you to hear what’s being said.
- The raise hand feature, which will let anyone in a virtual meeting send a visual signal that they have something to say without having to interrupt the current speaker.
- Offline and low-bandwidth support, which will let you read chat messages and write responses — even without an internet connection — making it easier for you to move things forward no matter where you are.
For more information on getting Teams for a small to medium business for free, click here.