New coin marks SA innovation
The South African Mint is keeping a close eye on innovation and has created a new coin that features a retinal cryoprobe, invented by South African Dr Selig Percy Amoils.
South African ingenuity and innovation has been roped in to enrich coin collecting in South Africa. A new collector coin features the retinal cryoprobe, invented and commercialised by South African ophthalmologist and biomedical engineer Dr Selig Percy Amoils.
It is the subject of the new 2020 2½c Tickey & R2 Crown series, produced by the South African Mint, a subsidiary of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB).
The South African Inventions theme was introduced on the Crown and Tickey coin series in 2016 to highlight globally relevant inventions and firsts by South Africans. In 2019 it featured Pratley Putty, the world’s first epoxy adhesive, invented by South African engineer George Pratley and used by NASA aboard its Ranger moon-landing craft over 50 years ago. This year the series features the retinal cryoprobe, invented in 1965 at Soweto’s Baragwanath Hospital, Africa’s largest hospital.
The cryoprobe is a large, pen-like instrument commonly used in cryosurgery, a technique that uses extreme cold to remove abnormal or diseased tissue. The retinal cryoprobe emits analgesic nitrous oxide, at below-freezing temperatures of -80oC. When inserted into a cut in the eye it freezes the cataract, which is then removed effortlessly. The procedure only targets damaged tissues without affecting any adjacent tissue.
Cataract surgery is one of the most common procedures performed worldwide and is considered among the most successful treatments in all of medicine. Cataract has been identified as a national health priority in the country and remains the leading cause of blindness according to the South African Optometric Association.
Amoils received global recognition for his invention and in 1975 was awarded the Queen’s Award for Technological Innovation. He also received the Medal of Honor of the US Academy of Applied Science. His cryoprobe remains on display at the Kensington Museum in London.
His most famous patient, President Nelson Mandela, had a cataract in his left eye removed days after his swearing in as democratic South Africa’s first president. For his work, Amoils was also bestowed with the Silver Order of Mapungubwe “for excellence in the field of ophthalmology and for inspiring his colleagues in the field of science”. The Order is awarded to South African citizens for achievements that have impacted internationally and served the interests of the Republic of South Africa.
“We created this beautiful coin for coin collectors who cherish the prospect of adding unique themes to their collections, as well as those whose lives have been changed due to this extraordinary invention. This is an everlasting way in which one can cherish the wonderful contributions made by South Africans,” says Honey Mamabolo, managing director of the South African Mint.
The crown coin features the anatomy of an eye on the reverse, the years ‘1965’ and ‘2020’, the words ‘Retinal Cryoprobe’, and the denomination ‘R2’. On the obverse, the national coat of arms, the words ‘South Africa’ in all the official languages, and the year of issue, ‘2020’, are featured. The reverse of the much smaller tickey coin depicts a gloved hand holding the retinal cryoprobe, the letters ‘SPA’ for ‘Selig Percy Amoils’, and the denomination 2½c. The obverse shows a King Protea, the words ‘South Africa’, and the year ‘2020’. When the tickey is placed on top of the crown in the designated area, the surgical procedure is recreated.
Only 1000 of the 2020 South African Inventions sterling-silver R2 crown coins and the single 2½ c sterling-silver Tickey coins will be produced individually, and 700 in a set including a sterling silver miniature sculpture of the eye and packaged in a piano finish varnish, walnut wood box. The range also includes the Krugerrand and Crown Launch set, which consists of a proof sterling-silver R2 Crown and a proof fine silver Krugerrand with a privy mark. Only 500 of these sets will be produced.
These coins and sets can be purchased from the Mint’s retail store in Centurion, as well as at Elegance Jewellers in Melrose Arch, True Story Stores at the OR Tambo Airport or Sandton City, and the African Medallion Group in Sandton. Online orders can be placed at https://www.samint.co.za/order-form/.
Huawei Ads gives a big cut to developers
Huawei has announced a Huawei Ads recruitment program, inviting developers of Android apps to join and receive the benefits of 90% of ad payout.
Huawei Ads, which competes with Google’s core business of advertising, is now available to developers of Huawei Mobile Services. Huawei says it helps developers across the world to obtain high-quality ad content, enriched user experience, quick implementation, and high-profit monetisation.
After running for three years in China, Huawei Ads has attracted a large number of global brands and performance-based advertisers. It was launched to markets outside China on 15 January.
Huawei provided the following information on benefits:
High revenue: Huawei Ads provides developers with high-quality ad resources, and high fill rates based on its close partnership with a large number of advertisers.
An attractive incentive policy: The platform offers an appealing revenue sharing policy in the industry, offering more revenue for developers, who will receive 90% of ad revenue in 2020 and 80% in 2021. After the incentive period, revenue sharing would return to 7:3, which means developers can get 70% of ad revenue. The sooner developers join, the more money they can earn.
Various innovative ad formats: Huawei Ads provides mainstream ad formats, including native ads, rewarded ads, and banner ads. The service also enables app installs from performance-based ads with just a single tap, ensuring that users can enjoy an uninterrupted app experience by not being redirected away from their apps.
Consistent visual experience across different devices: Developers can quickly integrate native dynamic templates, reducing ad development time. Intelligent matching guarantees consistent advertising experiences across devices and apps.
App developers with completed apps, who would like to be included on Huawei’s AppGallery platform, can visit https://developer.huawei.com/consumer/en/, or contact the Huawei SA Mobile Service team on developersa@huawei.com to find out how Huawei support can help onboard their apps.
Garmin unveils new GPS for motorbikes
The new Garmin zūmo XT is a GPS that’s designed for motorcycles, showcasing an ultra-bright screen with rain resistance.
Garmin has announced the zūmo XT all-terrain GPS motorcycle navigator, which is designed to help riders navigate on and off the beaten path. The device features a glove-friendly touchscreen with an ultra-bright 5.5-inch display for use in direct sunlight. It also has passed military-grade 810G drop test standards.
“The zūmo XT is able to take on any type of adventure, regardless of the weather or rugged terrain, it’s ready to venture wherever the rider chooses,” says Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With its new, larger display offering an impressive ultra-bright touchscreen, riders will have the advantage of easily seeing their screen even on bright sunny days. Visibility of the route ahead is further enhanced with a choice to mount zūmo XT in traditional landscape or portrait mode.”
The motorcycle GPS boasts an impressive feature set, starting with new Garmin Adventurous Routing options that find scenic routes. Adventure riders – seeking more than spoken turn-by-turn street directions from their zūmo navigators – can explore new places, thanks to preloaded topographic maps that show public land boundaries, and 4×4 roads.
Garmin Explore helps adventure-seekers plan trips and later access routes, tracks, and waypoints across the zūmo XT, a smartphone or a computer. In addition, riders can access Birdseye Satellite Imagery with direct-to-device downloads that do not require a subscription.
Sight-seeing is consolidated with the zūmo XT’s lineup of options that include the History database of notable sites, iOverlander points of interest, Ultimate Public Campgrounds, a U.S. National Parks directory, TripAdvisor traveller ratings and Foursquare content – offering millions of popular places to explore.
Storing or sharing adventures is possible with the new track recorder option built into the navigator. Users can wirelessly import their GPX files after pairing their phones to the zūmo XT using the free Garmin Drive app. Additionally, the Garmin Drive app will allow riders access to smart notifications, real-time fuel prices, and live traffic and weather.
Designed with built-in convenience, it offers a number of safety features, including Bluetooth hands-free calling, rider alerts for potential hazards, automatic incident notifications for family or loved ones in case an incident occurs.
The zūmo XT is expected to be available in March with a suggested retail price of $499.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/zūmo.