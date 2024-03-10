HP Amplify: New printer brings big colour to small business

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The unveiling of the HP Color LaserJet 3000 series made sure printing remained in sharp focus at last week’s Amplify Partner Conference in Las Vegas, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

The HP Amplify Partner Conference in Las Vegas last week sometimes seemed no different to any other IT conference of recent months, with a massive emphasis on AI and the way it will change our future.

HP Inc is known for a broad range of hardware, but its dominant image in most people’s minds is that of a printer company. That hasn’t been the primary focus of the company for many years, and it is today the second biggest PC maker in the world, after Lenovo.

It was comforting, though, to find that the company remains committed to its heritage, and to pushing the boundaries of printing continually.

At Amplify, it unveiled the new HP Color LaserJet 3000 series, aimed at users who need high performance in a small footprint. In other words, small businesses that need the kind of performance enterprises take for granted.

It is powered by TerraJet, an energy efficient toner technology that promises sharper colours and fast print speeds.

HP also had an answer for those who think printing is vanishing from the business world – a persistent myth that refuses to die even in the face of clear evidence that the paperless office does not tally with reality.

According to HP’s SMB End-User Segmentation Research, completed in September 2023, with a total sample of 4234 respondents distributed across US, Germany, China and India, 80% of SMBs prefer to work with a mix of digital and printed materials. For them, impact and quality are vital.

“In the era of hybrid work, as businesses reimagine their workspaces, the demand for high-performance solutions in small and flexible offices is on the rise,” said Aurelio Maruggi, division president for office print solutions at HP. “With our new Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series, featuring innovative TerraJet technology, we deliver exceptional colour quality, professional speed, and energy efficiency in a compact design. By optimising printer manageability, we enable SMBs to save money, time, and effort, while ensuring high-quality prints, safeguarding sensitive information, and effortlessly adapting to collaborative and growth-oriented environments.”

HP provided the following information on the new HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series:

HP’s next generation toner technology, TerraJet, has a unique toner formula that enables richer and sharper colours. TerraJet technology will provide the new Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series customers with 11% more vivid colours and 18% faster printing speeds. In addition to the improvements on the 3000 series, TerraJet also enables up to 27% reduced energy consumption and up to 28% reduction of plastics in toner cartridges, helping customers achieve their sustainability goals.

The new HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series is part of a broader A3 and A4 portfolio that has been completely revamped for the hybrid office, offering consistent solutions for small businesses through enterprise customers. HP was recently recognized for its industry leadership, earning the A4 Line of the Year recognition from Keypoint Intelligence. Presented once a year, this award recognises the best overall hardware lineup based on rigorous lab testing and in-depth market research. Devices are rated on reliability, value, usability, image quality and speed.

“I know how important consistency of performance, user interface and solution enablement are to deploying a large range of products, from low-end desktop printers to floor standing multifunction products,” said Maruggi. “Our portfolio helps customers achieve their printing goals with our winning hardware line up enabled by leading solutions.”

In addition to the consistency of print capabilities throughout the portfolio, new and improved solutions have been announced by HP Workforce Solutions at the Amplify Partner Conference adding more innovations throughout the print ecosystem.

Availability

The new HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series is estimated to be available beginning in May 2024. Information on country availability, pricing, and retail destinations vary by region.