Kyocera speeds up inkjet printing

The TASKalfa Pro 55000c can print 150 SRA3 pages/minute, and has 24/7 printing capabilities.

Kyocera Document Solutions is set to release a new inkjet printer that it says will transform the ability to produce documents at high speed.

The TASKalfa Pro 55000c, due to be launched during the Drupa 2024 printing trade fair in Germany at the end of May, is intended to enhance printing efficiency and quality. Most notably, it is capable of printing at a rate of 150 SRA3 pages per minute.

Its versatility across different printing applications incorporates high-end graphics, marketing collateral, cookery and children’s books, and photo books.

The printer will feature advanced technology, such as an infrared curing unit and water-based SC/SC+ inks, ensuring instant ink curing and enabling uninterrupted 24/7 printing capabilities.

It has a target maximum monthly duty cycle of 5-million impressions.

The device is equipped with larger printheads capable of achieving a resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi and edge smoothing technology. It produces ultra-fine dots smaller than industry standards, resulting in crisp and vibrant colours.

Heidie-Mari Middel, production specialist at Kyocera Document Solutions SA, says the printer can handle both coated and uncoated stock of up to 400gsm, making it ideal for short runs and a wide range of applications.