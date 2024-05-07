First role-based AI training goes live

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

HP prepares partners for the era of AI with certification programme and new growth opportunities.

HP has rolled out the industry’s first role-based artificial intelligence (AI) partner training and certification programe, together with new partner opportunities, tailored for video collaboration and AI data science.

The go-live follows announcements of new partner benefits made at the 2024 Amplify Partner Conference in March.

“We continue to deliver on our commitments with the official go-live of new industry-leading partner benefits to empower our partners to drive long-term sustainable growth,” says Kobi Elbaz, SVP and general manager of global channel, sales innovation and operations at HP. “By equipping our Amplify partners with the Future Ready skills and expertise, we unlock new market opportunities and optimize customer experiences. Together, we are shaping the future of technology solutions and delivering on our dedication to the channel.”

HP provided the following information on the programme:

HP has unveiled the first phase of the HP Future Ready AI MasterClass, an AI partner training and certification programme powered by HP University. The programme offers tailored role-based training for sales representatives, account managers, and technical consultants, equipping HP Amplify partners with the necessary skills to meet the growing demand for AI solutions.

The initial pathway, AI Fundamentals, offers self-paced online training and videos covering AI use cases, HP’s AI solutions portfolio, and an overview of data analytics platform, HP Amplify Data Insights, to positively shape the customer experience and drive long-term growth strategies.

Upon completing all pathways within the programme, participants will receive badge recognition and certification, demonstrating their expertise in selling, supporting, and implementing HP’s AI-driven technology solutions. HP aims to enhance the capabilities of its Amplify partners, unlocking new market opportunities and optimising customer experiences.

Specific role-based learning paths will guide partners throughout the programme, providing valuable strategies for AI implementation and solution sales. HP plans to release additional pathways based on partner feedback, ensuring that partners are well-equipped to advise customers on how HP’s extensive portfolio of over 100 AI-enabled solutions can meet their specific needs.

All eligible HP Amplify Commercial Partners participating in the initial roll out now have access to HP Amplify Growth Plays, a new programme offering unique tools, advanced capabilities, and compensation elements built around the company’s growth categories.

HP’s first Growth Play, Video Collaboration, is available for Distribution and Commercial Reseller partners and aims to extend the benefits of HP’s acquisition of Poly to the channel. Given the projection of the global video conferencing market to exceed $17-billion by 2030, HP’s Video Collaboration Growth Play provides specialised audio video integrators with additional opportunities to drive incremental sales.