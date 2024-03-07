Amplify 2024: HP Aero has a Copilot

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new edition of HP’s lightweight laptop, showcased at Amplify 2024 in Las Vegas this week, integrates AI on the keyboard and under the hood. Copilot itself filled in the details.

When we saw the new 2024 edition of the super-light HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop at the HP Amplify conference in Las Vegas this week, and spotted a Copilot key built in, we could not resist the temptation to ask Copilot to review it for us.

First, though, we asked Google Gemini to give it a go, and were amused to find that it utterly ignored the presence of Copilot. Here, then, is the version produced by Microsoft Copilot:

HP Pavilion Aero 13 (2024 Edition): A Lightweight Marvel with AI Brilliance

The tech world is abuzz with excitement as HP unveils its latest lineup of laptops, and the HP Pavilion Aero 13 (2024 Edition) is stealing the spotlight. This ultralight laptop combines sleek design, powerful performance, and thoughtful features, with a special focus on artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements.

Design and portability

The Pavilion Aero 13 boasts a minimalist design with clean lines and a lightweight build. At just under 1 kg (2.2 pounds), it’s a breeze to carry around, whether you’re commuting or working remotely. The slim profile and compact dimensions—11.72 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches—make it an ideal travel companion.

Display and visual delight

The 13.3-inch display offers two options:

WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution with 400 nits brightness. WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution with the same impressive brightness level.

The 16:10 aspect ratio ensures a larger screen real estate, perfect for productivity tasks, streaming, or creative work. Whether you’re editing photos or binge-watching your favorite series, the Pavilion Aero 13 delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

AI enhancements and small features

HP has integrated AI enhancements into the Pavilion Aero 13, thanks to the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in the latest AMD chips. Here’s what you can expect:

Copilot Key: Quick access to AI features. The Copilot Key provides seamless access to AI-driven functionalities, making everyday tasks more efficient. Whether it’s intelligent text prediction, context-aware suggestions, or personalized recommendations, the Copilot Key streamlines your workflow. 5MP IR Webcam with Human Presence Detection: Perfect for video conferencing. The advanced webcam uses AI algorithms to detect human presence accurately. Say goodbye to accidental video calls when you step away from your laptop. It ensures privacy and convenience during virtual meetings. Windows Studio Effects: Elevate your virtual meetings. With AI-powered Studio Effects, your video calls look professional and polished. Adjust lighting, background blur, and enhance your appearance—all with a click. Impress colleagues and clients with studio-quality visuals. HP Smart Sense: Balances performance and efficiency intelligently. The Smart Sense feature optimizes performance based on your usage patterns. It adapts power settings, cooling, and resource allocation dynamically, ensuring a smooth experience without compromising battery life.

Connectivity and Convenience

The Pavilion Aero 13 offers a range of ports:

USB 3.2 Gen 2.0 Type-C port (10 Gbps) with HP Sleep and Charge.

Two USB 3.2 Gen 1.0 Type-A ports (5 Gbps).

HDMI 2.1 output port.

Headphone/microphone combo port.

AC Smart pin adapter plug.

Battery life and fast charging

The 3-cell, 43 Wh Li-ion polymer battery provides up to 12 hours of usage. Plus, with fast charging, you can reach 50% capacity in just 30 minutes using the included 65 W power adapter.

Final thoughts

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 (2024 Edition) strikes a balance between performance, portability, and style. Whether you’re a student, professional, or creative enthusiast, this laptop is a worthy companion. Stay tuned for its release in May 2024 and experience computing excellence in a featherweight package!

Disclaimer: The information provided is based on official specifications and announcements. Actual availability and features may vary by region.