How to harness WhatsApp for business
By SHAUN VAN ROOYEN, Strategic Accounts and Partnerships Manager for Infobip Africa
Today, customers demand more than ever before from brands, including fast, personalised, reliable and free two-way communication.
Organisations that have realised how important it is to reach their customers where they are and on a communication channel that they know and trust, are increasingly looking to WhatsApp Business API (Application Program Interface) as their preferred platform to facilitate this communication, and with good reason.
World’s most trusted chat app
WhatsApp currently boasts 1.5 billion active subscribers, across 180 countries, making it the world’s most used chat app. Unsurprisingly, it is also the most widely used chat app on the African continent, as well as in South Africa, where nine out of 10 Internet users are active on WhatsApp, according to research findings.
Aside from the ubiquitous nature of the chat app, WhatsApp Business API has the potential to connect businesses with customers in a familiar and privately secure way. By providing services over the channel, organisations can expect to increase the likelihood of customer engagement and consequently loyalty due to convenience, trust and familiarity this chat app provides. As a result, they can ultimately move their business in a new direction by introducing a ‘pull strategy’ that is engaging, interactive and fun and move away from a more costly low ROI (Return On Investment) traditional ‘push strategy’.
The customer-centric approach to communication
The channel allows organisations to leverage rich and branded content, such as images, sound, documents and video, as well as conversations initiated by themselves or by their customers.Using WhatsApp Business API, a brand can build a rich multimedia two-way communication channel with its customers at an enterprise scale.
The benefits to mid-sized to large enterprises, is that they can use WhatsApp Business API for a wide range of customer-centric communications and queries that automate processes which include applications, and registrations, status confirmations and updates , location services, transaction alerts, one-time pin’s , Two Factor Authentications (2FA’s) and payment reminders, among others.
Essentially, it is the ideal communication channel for companies that have a large customer base and a large volume of Business to Consumer (B2C) activity, and whose call centres or offices are routinely inundated with repetitious queries. WhatsApp Business API is perfectly positioned to take over this form of communication and provide a self-service channel that is easy to use and can be automated without frustrating the customer.
Increasing automation to deal with critical issues
The benefit of introducing automation via a channel such as WhatsApp Business API into a call centre is that it frees up call centre agents to deal with more intricate and urgent queries.
A recent example of this is a local bus ticketing company that handles a call volume of about 10 000 calls a week, with about 80% of the queries being about whether a bus is leaving for a specific destination on a particular day, what the price of the ticket is and what the time departure is.
The company’s call centre agents had to repeatedly go through the same process, which was time-consuming,labour intensive and in some cases demoralising. Automating this communication via WhatsApp Business API, would take a massive load off the call centre and allow agents to deal with critical issues, such as attending to customers who have bought the wrong ticket, or those trying to trace a refund.
These are typical issues that need human intervention, however, a team of real-time chat agents and the customer can continue to use WhatsApp to chat rather than speaking to an agent telephonically.
Hence, there is no need to fear that chat apps will make humans redundant but could in fact create new positions for those who will need to become real-time chat agents, manage the system and teach the chat agents or Chatbot the required language to use.
Security is key
It is also worth reiterating that WhatsApp communications are end-to-end encrypted to extremely strong standards. In fact, the chat app’s messages are more secure than many other digital channels and are just as well suited to confidential messages as SMS or email.
Innovative and forward-thinking companies, that are bold and agile enough to seize the opportunity, are upping the stakes on conversational commerce by enabling the customers to use WhatsApp Business API to communicate and transact with them. Can your organisation afford to be left behind?
Nigeria TV rights threat could damage ‘African sports economy’
MultiChoice warns of damage that can result from the Nigerian government ending exclusive rights to broadcast major sporting events in the country, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
A planned directive by the Nigerian government to end exclusive rights in broadcasting major sporting events in the country could cause massive damage to the “African sports economy”, says MultiChoice.
A media statement issued in January by Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said he had instructed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to implement a regulation mandating exclusive licensees and broadcasters to share exclusive rights with other broadcasters.
The intention, according to Nigeria Communications Week, was to break up a broadcasting monopoly in order to “boost reach and maximise utilisation by all Nigeria’s broadcasters of quality content, in order to grow their respective platforms and investment in more content”.
The clear target is MultiChoice, which has a monopoly on the broadcast of English Premier League football matches. These rights are regarded as the crown jewel for MultiChoice across Africa, as it is one major – and immensely popular – feature that cannot be offered by streaming video-on-demand services at this stage.
“With the new directive, Nigeria’s TV viewers, especially lovers of sports, may come to witness an end to MultiChoice’s monopoly on the live airing of major sporting events,” reported Nigeria Communications Week.
However, MultiChoice has pointed out that investment in sports rights has a massive impact on the sports economy.
“The investment in sports provides substantial revenues for national sporting bodies, which sustain thousands of jobs throughout the value chain,” Joe Heshu, MultiChoice group executive for corporate affairs , told Gadget. “The sports economy enables the discovery of talent on and off the field, develops infrastructure, and uplifts communities. The African sports economy is largely funded through the sale of broadcasting rights.”
While the company has not responded publicly to the government statement, it is clear that intensive lobbying is taking place behind the scenes.
“MultiChoice routinely deals with regulatory matters in markets on the African continent where we have a presence,” said Heshu. “We are aware of the statement by the Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture regarding recommendations to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on proposed amendments to the NBC Code. We are guided by and complying with the current NBC Code and the Copyright Laws.”
Heshu said the regulator had not informed MultiChoice directly about the move.
“The NBC is the independent regulator that regulates the industry in the public interest and we have not received any indications from the regulator on this matter. We will continue to constructively engage the authorities in Nigeria in the interest of providing a thriving broadcasting sector.”
Set stopwatch to 1 April for POPI compliance
The Information Regulator has approached the President to issue a commencement date of 1 April 2020 for the remaining provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI).
“While businesses have 12 months to comply once all POPI provisions are in effect – the implications of non-compliance are so significant that developing a compliance mindset as soon as possible is imperative,” says Louella Tindale, data protection specialist at Caveat Legal.
Practically speaking, these are steps that businesses can start taking on the road to compliance:
- Identify what personal information you collect, from whom and where you store it.
- Perform a gap analysis to identify risks – do it yourself by referring to the eight principles contained in POPI or engage an expert.
- Review your communication tools – do you direct marketing or send out newsletters?
- Consider data subject rights, and how your organisation will give effect to the right to withdraw consent.
- Implement compliance training for your staff and consider approaches to training new joiners.
- Review your contracts – consider amendments to include POPI compliance clauses.
- Review your IT security and physical security.
- Have privacy notices drawn up and consider where links to such notices should be maintained.
- Put in place a security protocol for staff covering online and physical access.
- Consider appointing a Deputy Information Officer (under POPI read with the Promotion of Access to Information Act, the CEO or head of the organisation is automatically deemed to be the Information Officer).
“The duty to comply may not be limited to POPI, and international data protection laws may also apply,” Tindale cautions. “If you are processing the personal information of EU residents you may need to comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulations, and if intend receiving personal information of EU residents on behalf of a US company, it is likely that such US company will require you to comply with the terms of the EU-US Privacy Shield.”