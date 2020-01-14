Featured
How Africa’s biggest airport went dark
South Africans were shocked this past weekend when the very gateway to the country went dark as a result of a power outage. In the midst of ongoing load-shedding due to mismanagement of power utility Eskom, it was assumed that OR Tambo International Airport had also fallen victim.
The truth was possibly worse: the airport was plunged into darkness along with the whole of the surrounding Kempton Park on Sunday morning when a transformer at a nearby electricity sub-station caught fire – almost certainly due to poor maintenance by Eskom. The entire airport terminal complex went dark, although aircraft continued to be serviced and flights were only sporadically delayed. The biggest issue seemed to be that arriving passengers had to use their cellphones as flashlights to identify their baggage.
Naturally, social media was rife with theories on the cause of the blackout, and with harsh criticism of airport management for its poor communication and apparent lack or preparedness.
Airport general manager Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana has, however, rejected the latter accusation. In a statement issued today, she implied that social media had got it wrong.
“In the context of claims on social media and incorrect information published by some media titles, it is essential to describe the events of Sunday, their causes and the airport’s emergency systems,” she said. According to her statement, management, technical and engineering staff had completed an assessment of the circumstances that led to power disruptions.
“As a National Key Point, the airport is licensed and regulated by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA). We adhere to global standards for critical infrastructure systems back-up to ensure the safety and security of passengers going through our airport.
“We have 45 generators which can operate for three days. We also have a large number of uninterruptable power supply (UPS) units that keep engineering and IT systems running when power is disrupted, giving generators the time required to start up.
“In spite of the power interruption, the airport ecosystem handled 571 flights with more than 71 000 passengers and 39 000 departing bags processed. Twenty (20) flights and 530 bags were affected by the power interruption, with delays averaged at 30 minutes for the flights concerned.”
Pityi-Vokwana outlined the sequence of events in detail:
“A total loss of power from Eskom was reported at 10.24am. Our business continuity plans were activated. Back-up generators took over and various engineering and IT systems were reset at this point, the equivalent of re-booting.
“Critical services such as fuelling, baggage handling, water supply, instrument landing system and aircraft navigational aids were not affected. The airside network comprising of airfield ground lighting systems supplied by separate UPS systems and generators, was not affected.
“The process of restoring Eskom loads ran from 12.40pm to 13.05pm. The transition from generator to mains and back is not seamless as loads are restored in phases. Some systems require 30 minutes and more before they are again fully operational.”
A total of 15 specific systems were affected, of which around half were supplied with back-up power from generators. These were:
- Domestic terminal and critical systems necessary for passenger processing;
- Airport fuelling system;
- Airfield navigational aids;
- Instrument landing system and aircraft navigational aids;
- Weather observation systems;
- Airfield ground lighting systems;
- Some people movers for vertical circulation and parking management systems; and
- Emergency lighting.
The rest of the systems, says Pityi-Vokwana, were “partially affected during the interruption”. These were:
- Vehicle parking systems;
- People movers not on essential supply;
- Non-emergency terminal lighting;
- Retail outlets such as banks, restaurants and shops;
- IT systems and some related wire centres;
- International baggage handling system; and
- Public address system.
The last was particularly rankling for passengers and those arriving at the airport for drop-off or pick-up. The darkness inside the buildings held the potential for accidents, crime and the like, but those caught int he darkness felt no effort was made to address such issues, or even keep the public informed.
“Every real-time disruption reveals some fresh challenges that cannot be anticipated in business continuity plans,” Pityi-Vokwana acknowledged.
As a result, she said, “As part of adapting our responses, the airport will now do three things. First, run more simulations of longer power outages to understand the impact on infrastructure; second, re-assess all systems and areas that are regarded as essential services with a view to providing additional capacity from back-up generator supply; and third, re-evaluate the synchronisation and sequencing of generators to mains power during supply restoration.”
She seemed oblivious to the public relations damage caused by not keep customers informed, however: “Management of OR Tambo International Airport understands the frustrations of people at times such as this and we thank passengers and airport visitors for their understanding.”
CES: Market expansion is big prize in TV wars
Every major TV manufacturer unveiling new product at CES last week tried to claim 8K leadership – but the real goal is market expansion, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
CES in Las Vegas, the world’s biggest launchpad for new technology, last week saw South Korean giants LG and Samsung go head-to-head in the battle for global share of the lucrative TV market.
Both unveiled new ranges of 8K TVs, each claiming world firsts, while rival brands like TCL and Sony looked for differentiation in niche areas of TV technology. 8K represents the highest resolution displays currently possible, comprising about 8,000 horizontal pixels across a screen, and more than 4,000 vertically. This produces four times the resolution of 4K, which is, in turn, four times that of high-definition displays.
While 8K machines have been on display at CES for several years, their prices have been prohibitive, and little content has been available. However, the latest units all include a process called upscaling, which converts regular content into 8K content. Typically, it takes around three years for the latest cutting edge technology to become mainstream and affordable, which means 4K TVs are now widely available in South Africa, and affordable 8K units will arrive in the next 12 to 24 months.
“We believe that our 2020 QLED 8K TVs will be eagerly received by consumers,” says Nithia Pillay, director of consumer electronics at Samsung South Africa. “The innovations in these new TVs will offer customers an unprecedented viewing experience and unparalleled smart home integration. The fact is, 8K resolution has the potential to transform our industry. We have seen that screens over 75” are the fastest-growing segment in the market, and that segment is where 8K resolution matters the most.”
Pillay told Business Times that the company foresees “promising growth” in this sector as South Africans experience “the power of enhanced artificial intelligence technology as well as better audio, video and smart capabilities”.
“This integration of enhanced viewing possibilities, AI components, as well as personalised experiences are features our South African customers are continually embracing. Samsung is firmly on track to build on its position as a leader in the TV industry for 14 consecutive years. In South Africa, this is made possible by consumers’ robust appetite for TV technology and innovation that enhances their experience.”
Samsung wowed the CES crowds – more than 175,000 people attend the trade show – with the Q950 range of bezel-free 8K TV, meaning it has almost no frame and virtually the entire front surface of the unit is devoted to display. It comes in 65”, 75” and 85” versions, and is equipped with an AI processor that combines machine learning and deep learning – a technique that analyses multiple layers of content – to enhance the upscaling function.
It also features a new “Adaptive Picture” feature that optimises brightness and contrast, depending on lighting and viewing environment. The latest TVs from LG Electronics do the same, using a new technology from Dolby called Vision IQ, which optimises the picture based on the content and ambient light conditions.
Sony Electronics unveiled a similar technology, but called it “Ambient Optimisation”. Sony, too, brought a near bezel-free unit to CES, dubbing it “Immersive Edge”, as opposed to Samsung’s “Infinity Design”.
Sony unveiled a new range of 4K and 8K TVs across a range of sizes, featuring technology that was previously only available in the largest premium units. This was one of the clear indications of the speed at which high-end technology is entering the mainstream offerings from major manufacturers.
LG claimed bragging rights for the first TVs in the world to exceed 8K standards defined by the Consumer Technology Association, organisers of CES.
It unveiled a range it calls Real 8K TVs, but in reality, is applying the term to existing ranges of 8K TVs that already meet the CTA standard. Samsung uses its own 8K certification.
Meanwhile, LG stole the show in a similar way to last year’s unveiling of the first roll-up TV, the 65” Signature Series OLED R 4K TV, which could be rolled down into its base. This year, LG reversed the trick, with a roll-down 65” unit that is fitted to the ceiling, and rolled up out of sight when not in use.
Samsung’s answer to rollable TVs, in what one might call the novelty category, was the Sero. It is a “versatile lifestyle TV” that can be flipped 90 degrees to allow viewers to watch content created in vertical formats.
If that didn’t stop visitors in their tracks, LG transfixed them with The Fountain, a synchronised performance from 20 Signature R TVs, each rolling up and down separately while imagery flashed across the grouped screens in a choreographed sequence.
And, similarly to an OLED Tunnel that dominated its stand in 2016, LG introduced CES 2020 attendees to an LG OLED Wave, made up of 200 55” convex and concave OLED digital signage screens. Measuring 6 meters high and 25 meters wide, the exhibit immersed visitors in a journey of discovery through the natural world.
“LG South Africa is excited that the products announced at this year’s CES demonstrate our company’s commitment to improve our customer’s lives,” Steven Bosch, brand marketing manager at LG Electronics South Africa, told Business Times. “We are currently looking at the feasibility and possible demand for these innovations.”
LG and Samsung didn’t have the show to themselves. TCL, best-known in South Africa as maker of Alcatel and BlackBerry phones, unveiled a next-generation display technology called Vidrian Mini-LED. It describes it as “the world’s first TV backlight with … tens of thousands of micro-meter class mini-LEDs directly infused in a crystal-clear glass substrate”.
Ernst Wittmann-Potter, regional director of TCL for Southern and East Africa, told Business Times that this and other announcements clearly showed the company’s ambition to grow its global presence in both the mobile and electronics segments.
“Over the last couple of years, we as the TCL family have been working hard to deliver affordable and innovative technology devices across the globe and more especially for the African region,” he said. “In 2020 we will continue these efforts and we will also be extending our portfolio offering to our customers across Africa”.
Market expansion was the common theme for most TV manufacturers at CES.
Choo Jong-seok, vice president of Samsung Electronics’ video display business division, summed up the strategy: “We will expand the market by delivering it.”
Laplink wants to save you from Windows 7 today
PC migration leaders Laplink Software has released a Windows 7 Migration Kit to ease the transition from Windows 7 to Windows 10 for the millions of people and companies that haven’t yet made the switch.
Globally, around 28 percent of the estimated 1.3 billion active Windows users are on Windows 7, with many refusing to move, even as the ageing operating system reaches its end of life. Laplink is offering users an 80% discount on the bundle purchase price if it is purchased today, January 14: the day Microsoft formally ends Windows 7 support.
According to a recent survey of Windows 7 users, almost half indicated they like Windows 7 and don’t want a newer version of Windows. The top underlying reasons to keep using Windows 7 were fear of the unknown with Windows 10, the cost of upgrading, and problems with moving to Windows 10.
After January 14, Microsoft will keep Windows 7 fully patched, but only for Windows 7 Professional and Enterprise users who have purchased Extended Security Updates (ESU), and the cost of this service will quickly surpass the expense of moving to Windows 10. Most consumers who are users of Windows Home have no further support option available, so any new security threat will mean increased risk.
According to Olaf Kehrer, CEO of O&O Software, a pioneer in system optimization for Windows technology, the issue of who gets security patches after January 14 could become a sensitive issue for Microsoft.
“If a major security flaw is found in Windows 7 and Microsoft provides an ESU fix to their paying customers, there could be enormous public pressure on Microsoft to provide that security patch to all Windows 7 users,” explained Kehrer. “Users will argue that the patch is not new functionality, but rather something that should have been present in Windows 7 all along. However, Windows 7 users without ESU should not assume they will get bailed out, as I expect Microsoft will resist the pressure by responding that Windows 7, like most products, had a limited warranty and that January 14 date has passed.”
Laplink’s Windows 7 Migration Kit is designed to lower the risk of continuing to use Windows 7 and to ease the transition to Windows 10 for both businesses and home users. The kit includes specially priced services and support designed to help companies migrate from Windows 7 and provides protection and support as they complete the process, even after support from Microsoft ends.
“It is possible to keep using Windows 7 indefinitely, but at some point, there will be a nasty exploit,” says Thomas Koll, Laplink Software CEO. “Clearly it is risky to keep using Windows 7, but it’s impossible to predict the magnitude of that risk. Every day after January 14 the odds of an exploit happening increases. That’s why industry experts recommend moving from Windows 7 to Windows 10 now, and Laplink is committed to making that transition easier.”
On Tuesday, January 14, Laplink will be providing deep product discounts to ease the transition which include:
- The Windows 7 Migration Kit – Software bundle that includes PCmover Professional, SafeErase, and DiskImage for $19.95, a value of $130.
- PCmover Professional for under $15 compared to normal retail of $60.
- For IT personnel and small businesses looking to migrate, Laplink is offering a 5-use license of PCmover Business for under $50, a discount of 80%.
To learn more about the end of support for Windows 7 and how to ease the process of PC migration, please visit https://www.windows7migrationkit.com/.