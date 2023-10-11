House of Usher falls on Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Adapted from Edgar Allan Poe’s short gothic horror story, the series starts streaming today.

The Fall of the House of Usher delves into the tragic saga of the Usher family, a once-illustrious dynasty now teetering on the brink of collapse as their heirs meet mysterious and untimely demises. Helmed by the directorial duo of Mike Flanagan and Michael Fimognari, known for their work on The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, this gothic horror series is an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic short story. It debuts today on Netflix.

The narrative centres on the Usher siblings grappling with the heart-wrenching loss of their loved ones and the looming spectre of their family’s impending demise. Living in a decaying mansion amidst a desolate landscape, the Ushers find themselves profoundly cut off from the world, their isolation and grief compounding their mental and emotional fragility. The Fall of the House of Usher serves as a poignant cautionary tale, highlighting the peril of isolation, grief, and descending into madness. It also serves as a contemplation of the inescapable forces of death and decay.

Leading the ensemble cast, Bruce Greenwood assumes the role of Roderick Usher, the family patriarch, with Mary McDonnell portraying Madeline Usher, his sister. The legendary Mark Hamill takes on the character of Arthur Pym, the family attorney, while Carla Gugino embodies the pivotal role of Verna in this haunting tale.

Here are a few things that make The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix special: