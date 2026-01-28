Honor takes Guinness world record for toughness

Photo supplied.

The Honor X9d set a new global benchmark in smartphone durability when it survived a drop of more than 6 meters.

Global AI device ecosystem company Honor has officially set a new Guinness World Records title for the highest drop of a smartphone, showcasing the durability of its latest device.

The record-breaking achievement was secured after the Honor X9d survived a drop, intact, from a height of 6.133 meters. In the process, it set a new global benchmark for smartphone toughness, further strengthening the brand’s legacy in durability and innovation.

Raising the bar

The Honor X9 series has always been defined by strength and reliability. The Honor X9c earned industry-wide recognition for its reinforced curved glass. The new Honor X9d pushes boundaries even further, combining cutting-edge materials, AI optimisation and engineering precision to deliver unmatched resilience. This latest achievement reveals why the Honor X9d is positioned as “The unbreakable AI smartphone.”

A legacy of breaking records

For Honor, breaking records is more than a headline; it’s a tradition built on innovation and consistency. The Honor Magic V5 previously set a record by lifting 104kg while suspended, redefining strength in the foldable category. Meanwhile, the Honor X9c captured global attention in the Philippines by setting a Guinness World Records title for the most people performing a mobile phone drop test simultaneously: 264 devices were dropped together without a single one breaking.

Built to withstand the extreme

The Honor X9d is the first smartphone to receive both the SGS Triple-Resistant Premium Performance Certification and the SGS 5-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification.

Its six-layer drop-resistant structure and Honor Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Technology enable it to withstand impacts on more than 10 types of stone and rough surfaces, including marble, asphalt, and cobblestone.

The device also carries an IP69K rating for water and dust resistance, surviving 30 minutes underwater at a depth of 1.5m, while supporting underwater photography up to 6m deep.

With AI Heavy Rain Touch and AI Glove Touch, the phone remains responsive in challenging weather, and One-Tap Dust and Water Ejection ensures uninterrupted speaker performance. Its advanced temperature monitoring guarantees stability from -30°C to 55°C, even under high-pressure jets or splashes of 85°C hot water.

Setting a new standard for durability and innovation

With rigorous tests and adherence to the highest quality standards, Honor continues to redefine what long-term reliability means in consumer technology. The Guinness World Record achievement reinforces the company’s vision to combine human-centric AI innovation with engineering excellence, creating devices that are as resilient as they are intelligent.

“The Honor X9d is not just another milestone; it’s a statement,” said Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor South Africa. “This record reflects our relentless pursuit of quality, durability, and innovation that puts real value in consumers’ hands. This approach has been warmly embraced in Mzansi.”