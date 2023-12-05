Honor highlights unsung heroes

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The holiday season tribute and giveaway underscores how technology can bring even the busiest people together.

This Holiday Season, global technology brand Honor is celebrating unsung heroes with a moving holiday movie, along with a social giveaway.

Individuals who dedicate themselves to caring, working and generally going above and beyond for others, especially during this special time of year, are often unnoticed. The Honor brand says it wants to highlight their heroics.

This year, Honor has produced a moving and inspirational tribute that captures the essence of selflessness and care these individuals embody. The short film is a reminder of the silent sacrifices made by many during this festive season, and how technology is the core to maintaining communication between these devoted individuals and their loved ones, particularly throughout December.

In tandem with the film, Honor South Africa is launching a social media giveaway campaign, inviting social media users to nominate and vote for their personal unsung heroes. This campaign is an opportunity for people to share their stories of gratitude and appreciation for those who make a difference in their lives during the holidays, and to help keep them connected this season.

Join the Celebration and Honor your Unsung Hero with an unexpected gift

This is how you can get involved on Honor South Africa’s official social media pages:

Spot the competition Post: Look for the “unsung heros” campaign post on Honor ‘s official social media pages.

Tag and Tell: In the comments, tag the person who is your “unsung hero.”

Share Your Story: Write a few lines explaining why this person is your unsung hero, highlighting their contributions during the holiday season.

“This campaign is an opportunity for us all to acknowledge and appreciate the heroes among us who make the holiday season brighter and warmer,” says Fred Zhou of Honor South Africa. “Join Honor in this celebration of kindness and generosity. Through this campaign, we encourage everyone to join us in saying, ‘It is, as always, an Honor to be with you’.”

Visit Honor’s social media pages at:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/honorsouthafrica

INS: https://www.instagram.com/honorza/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/honorafrica

For more information, visit Honor at https://www.hihonor.com/za.