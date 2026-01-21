New gaming phone launches in China

Photo supplied.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The RedMagic 11 Air debuts as a performance-focused smartphone with active cooling designed for extended play.

RedMagic has launched a new gaming-focused smartphone, the 11 Air, aimed at performance-oriented users. The device is the latest addition to the brand’s line-up of hardware designed specifically for gaming. Focused on its home base in China, it is not currently available in South Africa.

RedMagic operates as a specialist device brand under Nubia, a subsidiary of ZTE, and has expanded its product range beyond smartphones to include tablets and accessories built around the same gaming-led focus. This broader portfolio reflects an ongoing effort to create an interconnected hardware ecosystem.

The RedMagic 11 Air has updated hardware and software features covering processing performance, active cooling, battery capacity, and display technology. The device launched in China this week (20 January 2026), with pricing starting at 3,699 RMB. Full global launch details are expected on 29 January.

The smartphone includes RedMagic’s transparent design approach, with a see-through rear panel applied across the model range for the first time. The handset features a 3D curved glass back and retains rear RGB lighting, which remains part of the brand’s visual identity.

The smartphone is equipped with a 1.5K display featuring an under-display camera and a 144Hz refresh rate. It has 1.25mm bezels and a 95.1% screen-to-body ratio. A 16MP under-display front camera is used to maintain an uninterrupted display, supported by AI-based image processing for selfies and video calls. Eye-care features include 2,592Hz PWM dimming and DC dimming. Touch input is supported by a 2,500Hz instant sampling rate with 960Hz multi-finger tracking, enabled through RedMagic Magic Touch.

The device is offered in different colour options across multiple storage configurations, including 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB

Processing and gaming capabilities

The RedMagic 11 Air is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor alongside the RedCore R4 gaming chip in a dual-chip configuration. The device includes LPDDR5X ULTRA RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, which support high data transfer speeds and multitasking during gameplay.

The smartphone uses the RedMagic Energy Cube 3.0 engine to manage performance, graphics output, frame rate, and power consumption through real-time scheduling. It supports 2K rendering at 144Hz in more than 200 games.

For input control, the RedMagic 11 Air features shoulder triggers with a 520Hz response rate and anti-sweat processing, supporting multi-finger input across multiple game genres. The device includes a built-in PC emulator for running PC titles, with frame rates reported above 60fps, alongside title-specific optimisations for games such as CrossFire: Legends.

Cooling system

The RedMagic 11 Air uses an active cooling system that includes the Turbo Fan 4.0, marking the first time this feature has been used in a RedMagic Air-series device. The fan operates at up to 24,000 RPM. According to RedMagic, the redesigned fan blades increase airflow by 21%, expand the sweep area by 40%, improve dust resistance by 30%, and reduce noise levels by 50%.

The fan is mounted on an aerospace-grade aluminium bracket and works in conjunction with an updated thermal module. This configuration supports heat conduction and dissipation, with reported thermal conductivity of up to 180W/mK, representing a 57% increase compared with earlier designs.

The cooling system includes an Ice-Stage VC vapour chamber, which RedMagic says expands steam space by 40%, improves heat distribution by 45%, and increases thermal efficiency by 47%. A high-density capillary structure is used to speed up coolant return and heat transfer. According to the company, the design maintains temperature differences of under 2°C between hot and cold zones during operation.

Gaming experience

The RedMagic 11 Air includes a 7,000mAh battery, the largest used in the RedMagic Air series to date, and supports 120W fast charging alongside bypass power management. The device features a 4D X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback and uses audio tuning intended to improve directional sound awareness during gameplay.

Imaging and AI

The RedMagic 11 Air includes a dual rear camera system consisting of a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The device runs RedMagic OS 11 and incorporates AI-based features intended to support both gaming and general use.

The smartphone includes:

AI Object Recognition: Allows users to identify objects through the camera and receive on-screen explanations via the “MORA” feature.

AI Screen Search: Enables users to select on-screen content to trigger contextual searches.

Tactical Coach: Uses recorded gameplay data to provide real-time guidance, including situational prompts and gameplay recommendations.

Global market position

RedMagic reports growth in both shipment revenue and international market presence over the past four years. The company highlighted the performance of the RedMagic 11 Pro series, which launched on 17 October 2025 and was the first smartphone model to combine liquid and air cooling. According to the company, the series recorded sales growth within the flagship smartphone segment during 2025.

In the same year, RedMagic expanded its product range with the launch of the RedMagic Astra Gaming Tablet, its first compact gaming tablet. The device was positioned within the esports tablet segment in China and was reported by the company to exceed initial sales expectations.

Alongside hardware development, RedMagic has expanded its retail and support infrastructure. The brand operates more than 80 offline experience stores in China and maintains an after-sales network covering over 60 cities with more than 100 service locations. The company states that it plans to continue expanding these operations to support sales and customer service.

RedMagic in esports

RedMagic smartphones have been used as official competition devices for several esports tournaments, including the Speed Drifters Mobile S League, League of Legends: Wild Rift Super League, and the CrossFire Mobile Professional League. The devices are used across multiple competitive genres, including racing, MOBA, and FPS titles.

At a community level, RedMagic runs engagement programmes aimed at student audiences, including the “Hundred Schools, Passionate RedMagic” campus initiative. In partnership with games such as CrossFire: Legends and Wuthering Waves, the programme brings organised esports activities into university environments. The company states that these efforts form part of its broader approach to supporting esports participation and ecosystem development.