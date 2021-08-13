Honor launches first post-Huawei flagship

The former Huawei spin-off brand, Honor, has now completely cut ties with Huawei, which had weighed down its prospects due to the US trade embargo on the parent brand.

The result is two major benefits: Qualcomm chipsets and Google Mobile Services, both integrated into Honor handsets.

The software stack has been redesigned from scratch, stripping most of the Huawei elements to create a distinctive brand, completely separated from its former parent company. It still keeps some design elements, like a circular camera set-up and a dual front camera cut out on the left, so that Huawei users who are wanting a Google platform experience can make the switch comfortably.

In the past, the Magic series was more of a concept showcase, but has now become the company’s mainstream flagship, with more accessible hardware. The Magic 3 series offers three devices: the Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro, and Magic 3 Pro+. The former houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, while the latter two feature a slightly beefier Snapdragon 888+. All Magic 3 series chipsets support 5G connectivity.

All Magic 3 devices look the same from the front, with the same panel and front camera technology. The displays come in at 6.76”, slightly larger than the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s 6.7” display. The resolution of the displays is 2772 x 1344, and feature OLED technology and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also supports HDR10+ for better colour replication, compared to regular OLED panels.

Some Huawei-esque designs persist, like the extreme 89° curvature along the sides of the panel. A similar emphasis was placed on this feature when the Huawei Mate 30 was launched in 2019. While the curvature looks great, the ergonomics of this design will be tested at a later stage. There is a long camera cut out on the left-side of the device, as we’ve seen in Huawei devices, which features a 13MP camera with a DToF sensor for secure facial scanning.

The rear camera set changes between devices in the range, but the common sensor set in the Magic 3 and 3 Pro are the Sony IMX766 50MP cameras, which have featured in other flagships, like the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ and the OnePlus Nord 2. The Magic 3 Pro+, however, uses the Sony IMX700 50MP camera, which is found almost exclusively in Huawei devices like the Mate 40. All devices also feature monochrome sensors and ultrawide lenses.

The halo design on the back of the Magic 3 feels very familiar to the halo design of the Huawei Mate 40 series devices. It still holds up as premium today, but it would have been preferable to have a new design.

For a full breakdown of device specs, view the table below:

Magic 3 Magic 3 Pro Magic 3 Pro+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888



Adreno 660 @ 840MHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+



Adreno 660 @ 840MHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+



Adreno 660 @ 840MHz DRAM 8GB

LPDDR5-6400 8/12GB

LPDDR5-6400 12GB

LPDDR5-6400 Primary Display 6.76″ AMOLED

2772 x 1344



120Hz Refresh Rate

HDR10+ 6.76″ AMOLED

2772 x 1344



120Hz Refresh Rate

HDR10+ 6.76″ AMOLED

2772 x 1344



120Hz Refresh Rate

HDR10+ Height 162.8mm 162.8mm 162.8mm Width 74.9mm 74.9mm 74.9mm Depth 8.9mm 8.9mm 9.94mm Weight 203g 213g 236g Battery Capacity 4600mAh (Typical)



66W 4600mAh (Typical)



66W 4600mAh (Typical)



66W Wireless Charging – 50W 50W Main Rear Camera 50MP 1.0µm

IMX766

2×2 OCL PDAF



f/1.9



23mm eq. 50MP 1.0µm

IMX766

2×2 OCL PDAF



f/1.9



23mm eq. 50MP 1.22µm

IMX700

Octa PD



f/1.9

OIS



23mm eq. Extra

Main Rear Camera 64MP Monochrome



f/1.8 64MP Monochrome



f/1.8 64MP Monochrome



f/1.8 Telephoto Lens – 64MP 0.7µm



f/3.5

OIS



3.5x / 90mm eq. 64MP 0.7µm



f/3.5

OIS



3.5x / 90mm eq. Ultra-Wide 13MP 1µm



f/2.2

120° FoV / 13mm eq. 13MP 1µm



f/2.2

120° FoV / 13mm eq. 64MP 0.7µm



f/2.2

126° FoV / 11mm eq. Additional Rear Sensors Laser Focus 8×8 dToF 8×8 dToF Front Camera 13MP

f/2.4 13MP

f/2.4

+dToF 13MP

f/2.4

+dToF Storage 128 / 256GB

UFS 3.1 256 / 512GB

UFS 3.1 512GB

UFS 3.1 Wireless 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) Cellular 4G + 5G NR NSA+SA Sub-6GHz 4G + 5G NR NSA+SA Sub-6GHz 4G + 5G NR NSA+SA Sub-6GHz Special Features Under-screen fingerprint sensor

Stereo speakers Under-screen fingerprint sensor

Stereo speakers Under-screen fingerprint sensor

Stereo speakers Splash, Water, Dust Resistance IP54 IP68 IP68 Dual-SIM nano-SIM + eSIM 2x nano-SIM + eSIM 2x nano-SIM + eSIM

Honor has confirmed the devices will be coming to South Africa. Pricing and availability have not yet been announced, and will be available on this article as soon as we get them. For more information on the Honor Magic 3 series, visit https://www.hihonor.com/za/