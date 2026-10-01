Bikes boost business mobility 

Photo courtesy Quickpic.

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Honda Motor Southern Africa has cut pricing on two motorcycles aimed at commercial fleets. The ACE range targets businesses using motorcycles for deliveries, field services and other day-to-day transport.

The ACE125 and ACE150 are available from R23,499 and R25,499, respectively. The new prices exclude a top box and mounting bracket.

“Whether navigating busy city streets, servicing customers across towns or supporting regional operations, businesses need motorcycles they can depend on every day,” says the automotive manufacturer. “The Honda ACE range is engineered specifically with these demands in mind.”

The range is designed for daily commercial use across varying road conditions. According to Honda, the motorcycles are built to meet the company’s durability, quality and reliability standards, with an emphasis on consistent performance and manageable maintenance requirements.

“For companies where every delivery, service call or customer visit matters, dependable mobility can make a measurable difference to operational efficiency and profitability.”

The ACE125 is built for urban delivery environments and high-frequency routes, while the ACE150 offers additional performance for longer distances, higher-speed travel and more demanding daily workloads.

Photo courtesy Quickpic.

The ACE150 is equipped with:

USB Charging Port – Charge your device on-the-go

Centre-Stand – Ensure balance when loading and off-loading packages

Digital Gear Indicator – Optimise your fuel efficiency, ride more confidently

Fuel Gauge – Plan your fuel-stops

Balanced Crank Shaft – Less vibration over time, less maintenance required

“The new pricing makes the ACE range an even more compelling solution for businesses looking to expand or upgrade their fleet without compromising on quality.”

Warranty and support

Each Honda motorcycle is covered by a two-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty. Scheduled servicing is required every 4,000km, giving operators a defined maintenance cycle.

Honda has a dealer network across SA that provides parts and servicing support for the range.

Honda provides complimentary rider training with each new fleet motorcycle purchase as part of its safety programme. For businesses, the training is intended to improve rider skills and support safer day-to-day fleet operations.

“Honda understands that no two businesses operate in exactly the same way. Through its nationwide dealer network, Honda works with fleet customers to provide scalable fleet solutions, structured service support and purchasing options tailored to business requirements.

“Whether you’re running a small delivery operation or managing a large commercial fleet, the Honda ACE range delivers a practical, proven mobility solution backed by one of the world’s most trusted motorcycle brands.”

* Visit the Honda website here.

* Sinead Pillay is brand project manager of the motorcycle division at Honda Motor Southern Africa.