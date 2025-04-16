Hometown horror bites in ‘Sinners’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the supernatural action movie, twin brothers seek out a fresh start, only to find greater darkness.

In Sinners, twin brothers Smoke and Stack return to their hometown in search of a fresh start, but their plans unravel when they come face to face with deadly vampires. Set in the 1930s American South, the film stars Michael B Jordan, best known for playing the title role in Creed, in a dual role as the brothers.

The supernatural action horror is screening at Ster-Kinekor cinemas from tomorrow (18 April 2025).

After returning home, the pair reconnects with the local community, sharing in music, food, and fellowship. But as the celebrations unfold, music – both a source of comfort and a lure – draws out a looming supernatural threat that disrupts the festivities.

Jordan’s previous roles include shooting victim Oscar Grant in the drama Fruitvale Station, boxer Adonis Creed in the Creed trilogy, and Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, all of which were written and directed by Academy Award-nominated Ryan Coogler. Sinners marks their latest collaboration, with Coogler again serving as writer and director.

Photo courtesy Warner Bros Pictures.

The cast includes Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee), Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Li Jun Li (Babylon), and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Coogler and frequent collaborators Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho. The team features Black Panther franchise collaborators: director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, editor Michael P Shawver, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E Carter.

Coogler began developing the movie through his production company Proximity Media. Warner Bros Pictures acquired distribution rights the next month following a bidding war.