Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith rereleases in cinemas from today (25 April 2025), as it marks the 20th anniversary of its debut. However, with the film showing only in select theatres, audiences in South Africa and some other countries may have to watch the epic space opera on Disney+.

The film’s return is timely for SA, as Ian McDiarmid – the actor behind the Sith Lord/Palpatine – is attending Comic Con Cape Town on 3 and 4 May 2025. McDiarmid plays a central role in the saga and is a key character in Revenge of the Sith.

The movie depicts the fall of Anakin Skywalker, the gifted Jedi Knight, and his transformation into Darth Vader – one of cinema’s most iconic antagonists. Beyond its importance in the narrative arc of Star Wars, it explores themes of power, fear, betrayal, and loss, portraying how the manipulation of these emotions can lead even the most promising heroes down a destructive path.

Photo courtesy Lucasfilm.

Revenge of the Sith is a pivotal chapter in the broader saga, bridging the prequel trilogy with the events of the original films. It marks the dramatic turning point where the Republic collapses and the Galactic Empire rises, setting the stage for the oppressive regime seen in A New Hope.

Its darker tone and tragic storyline distinguish it from earlier entries, bringing emotional weight and complexity to the series. Set three years into the Clone Wars, the story follows Skywalker and Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi as they navigate a galaxy at war.

Photo courtesy Lucasfilm.

Anakin, troubled by visions of his wife’s possible death, finds himself increasingly drawn to Chancellor Palpatine, whose influence deepens Anakin’s mistrust of the Jedi Council. As political tensions escalate, Palpatine’s true identity as the Sith Lord Darth Sidious is revealed, and he manipulates Anakin with promises of forbidden power.

The film chronicles Anakin’s tragic descent as he takes violent steps that will forever change the course of the galaxy. Meanwhile, Obi-Wan and Yoda fight to resist the Sith’s grip on power, even as the Republic is transformed into the Empire.

Directed by George Lucas and now part of Disney’s Star Wars catalogue, Revenge of the Sith stars Hayden Christensen as Anakin, Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan, Natalie Portman as Padmé Amidala, Ian McDiarmid as Chancellor Palpatine, and Samuel L Jackson as Mace Windu. The cast includes Christopher Lee as Count Dooku, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Kenny Baker as R2-D2, and Frank Oz as the voice of Yoda.