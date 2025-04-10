Chaos drops on a romantic dinner table

One ping could cost a life – and following orders might cost your soul too, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE in her review of “Drop”, now in cinemas.

Imagine going on a date that spirals into chaos. From picking the perfect outfit to showing up with hope, and without warning the universe throws you into a whirlwind. That is what happens to Meghann Fahy, starring as Violet in the gripping thriller Drop, now showing in cinemas.

The heart-pounding film focuses on a grieving mother who goes on what she expects to be a normal date with Henry (Brandon Sklenar) at an expensive restaurant. But things quickly take a dark turn. She finds herself being terrorised by a string of anonymous drop texts sent to her phone.

The mysterious sender warns her to stay silent and follow disturbing orders, or her younger sister Jen (Violett Beane) and her son Toby (Jacob Robinson) will be killed. As the tension builds, Violet is finally told she must kill Henry in order to save her loved ones. But will she comply?

The title Drop is a reference to the AirDrop feature on Apple’s iPhone, which allows users to share pictures and videos with others nearby. Violet learns that the person tormenting her needs to be within 50 feet from her to send photos and text messages.

The flashes of visual terror on her phone that unfold in real time, seemingly hard to ignore, brought disturbing moments on her romantic dinner. Violet finds herself under mounting pressure to obey the sinister demands placed on her. The tech-savvy aspect of the movie gives it a distinctive, unsettling twist. The integration of modern technology into the narrative effectively blurs the line between reality and digital manipulation, heightening the movie’s unsettling atmosphere.

I was glued to my seat from the first scene of Drop. There was also a palpable sensation of dread permeating each moment of the anticipation and thrill. Constantly feeling on edge, never knowing what will happen next, as every scene plays out like a tightrope walk between survival and tragedy.

The restaurant scene, in particular, left me on edge. I was so immersed in Violet’s situation that I felt as though I was bracing for a fight I wasn’t even part of. I was wired, as if every second mattered, just like it did for Violet.

The constant text drops and the looming danger added a sense of urgency that was difficult to escape. Every decision she made could be her last and, as a viewer, I was along for the ride, not knowing which way the story would turn next.

At the end of the movie, I felt I had just survived a mission. It was a mix of escape, relief, and the satisfaction of solving a mystery I had been piecing together all along. The tension that had built up finally broke, and I was able to take a breath again.

The cast’s performances are integral to the film’s success. Meghann Fahy is captivating, portraying the vulnerability and desperation of a mother pushed to her limits and going out of her way to protect her son. Brandon Sklenar as Henry plays his role well, keeping viewers guessing about his true intentions.

Drop keep viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish. With its sharp blend of suspense, technology-driven terror and emotional depth, I found it to be a thrilling ride.

It will leave one questioning how far one would go to protect the ones you love. One of the most compelling themes in Drop is the complexity of following orders, especially when they clash with personal values.

Violet is given clear instructions, but how does she follow them when they go against everything she believes in?

The film reminds us that, even under extreme pressure, we must choose who we are over what we’re told to do. Her refusal to carry out an order, despite the danger, is a powerful moment that forms the film’s emotional core.

Drop is produced by Michael Bay, directed by Christopher Landon, and written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach.

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.

