Highly regulated? Digital marketing still delivers

Regulated industries present challenges to marketers, but there are ways to work with the rules, writes DESIRéE GULLAN, executive creative director of G&G Digital

Consumers are changing—they have less time, aren’t brand loyal, are more socially and environmentally conscious, and prefer experiences over products. According to a Deloitte study, these changes are a result of climate change, economic constraints and increasing competitive options.

Marketing professionals operating in regulated industries have the additional challenge of compliance and government regulations, while attempting to engage with their difficult-to-reach audiences.

Don’t let regulations limit your creativity and how you engage with your customers and potential customers in the digital space. Focus on what you are permitted to do within your industry regulations and turn challenges into opportunities to remain competitive.

There are three ways brands operating in regulated industries can win at digital

Understand your audience and make your marketing work harder

Get to know your customers, what digital platforms they use, and what they use them for. Use social media to understand their wants, needs and behaviours, and then design a strategy that resonates, provides solutions, and adds value to their lives. You will also save marketing budget and effort by selecting platforms your customers use. For example, if customers only use social media, developing a microsite won’t help you reach them or engage with them.

Use the right digital touchpoints

Paid search, social media, and influencer marketing are effective channels to reach audiences, but for some industries, this may not be permitted. Regulations can be restrictive. On top of that, not all channels are appropriate for your goals. Identify the best platforms, objectives, and when regulations get in the way, work with key opinion leaders and influencers, use digital PR, tag visual content on your website, and optimise content to increase organic traffic.

Close the digital gap

Another Deloitte study shows that 75% of customers want consistency from their brands. You can achieve this with content that resonates and tells the same story, using a similar tone, across all digital touchpoints. Brands should also be consistent in their support services so that customers experience seamless interaction and don’t feel like they’re dealing with a business in silos.

Regardless of your industry, online visibility is essential, and when used correctly can yield excellent results for your brand. Leverage opportunities, use the right digital platforms in smart, goal orientated ways. Keep your audience at the centre of your content creation, deliver value, and be consistent across all touchpoints.

Digital is always changing and it changes fast, which also means that new and exciting opportunities are always opening up to engage with your customers on their terms, to add value to their lives and to get an ROI on your marketing.