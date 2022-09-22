Business Tech
Omnichannel strategy is reaching SMEs
CX for all? Refining and improving digital customer experience is not
only for large organisations, writes KELVIN BROWN of Telviva
Refining and improving customer experience (CX) is a digital
transformation priority for businesses as they seek to maintain and
improve their competitive advantage. Generally, when speaking about
CX, businesses and their leaders are referring to a customer’s journey
with that business and this journey is most often defined within
contact centres and their available tools.
However, a great CX should not be the exclusive privilege of a contact
centre. Think about it, if CX is defined as a customer’s journey,
through various tools within a contact centre, what about businesses
that don’t have a contact centre? Even small businesses without a
contact centre have customer-facing teams and in these contexts, CX is
equally crucial. The same tools – that are found in contact centres –
should be available to every user in an organisation, no matter the
size or nature of the business.
Sound fanciful? It’s not, and it’s available, but before we get there,
let’s consider a business’s typical digital journey. Smaller
businesses are fairly evolved when it comes to digital transformation
because the cloud has levelled the playing field and opened up a world
of best-of-breed applications.
Small businesses can, and do, make use of CRM systems, telephony and
unified communications apps, email and accounting systems, among much
more. The subscription model has opened this world of services for
small businesses that have embraced the cloud.
Whereas there may have been a degree of trepidation before, the degree
to which smaller businesses have embraced the cloud is not surprising
because of how easy it is to do. Not too long ago, investing in the
types of technologies available through cloud-based apps would have
been out of reach and out of budget.
Ultimately, because of how easy cloud computing is, smaller
enterprises tend to evolve quickly because they are adaptable and
embrace new technologies that will make their businesses more
efficient. Their digital journey consists of important milestones,
such as moving to a cloud-based CRM or accounting service. Each
milestone investment drives improved efficiency in an area of the
business.
How a business interacts and engages with its customers is crucial to
its success and overall performance. This means that the pursuit of
improving CX is an important milestone in a small business’s digital
journey.
And so, when a business owner considers how to drive efficiencies
through CX, he or she will be shown several tools and solutions to
roll out in the business to get customers to talk to
his or her team.
Let’s look at a typical cloud PBX solution. This enables customers to
call in and be managed by staff. However, this is 2022 and most
businesses have embraced some form of hybrid working. What if another
black swan event occurs? Unrest? It’s not easy – in fact almost
impossible – for agents to unplug their desk phones, pack them in
their bags and take them home and work from there.
When the business owner thinks about this, he or she may then decide
to subscribe to a unified communication application and use Microsoft
Teams, for example. In this scenario, the business owner’s staff can
use a popular UC application by simply plugging in a headset. Problem
solved – or is it? This type of application may work well with
internal teams, but the rigidity and need to schedule meetings are
restrictive and not fluid enough to manage customer-facing
interactions, especially something like a two-minute call.
Needing this type of fluidity, the business owner may then consider
over-the-top services such as WhatsApp or Telegram. After all, they
are free and they work. However the caveat is that the business
owner’s staff must share their numbers and information, and
this is a risk to the business should they leave. Who would want a
sales executive to leave with a customer or hot lead?
There are also other tools such as live web chat. Here, the business
staff can have live text chats with customers who are browsing the
website in real-time. If the idea of digital transformation is to
drive efficiency and simplicity, it doesn’t quite resonate with
needing to create another login, for another service, for selected
staff to sign into and manage. What happens when people are on leave?
The business owner would typically look at all these obstacles when
considering CX and land on the need for an Omni channel solution for a
contact centre environment. Omni channel is the best in customer
service, allowing customers to communicate with a call centre agent
via telephone, web chat or WhatsApp, among other channels. It queues
calls and chats and brings it all together into a single interface
for the agent. Beyond this, it also provides reporting and analytics
on all interactions.
Omni channel licences are expensive from the perspective of smaller
businesses because they are designed for the contact-centre type
operations. However, the small business owner will rightly ask: “Why
should Omni channel be exclusive to contact centres when my back
office and customer-facing teams such as sales also need the same
functionality?”
The democratisation of the Omni channel
This is exactly why we developed a multi-channel, inbound, real-time
communication platform for contact centres or customer-facing teams
such as sales, finance and support. The question needed to be answered
because cutting-edge CX should not be the preserve of large contact
centres. Essentially, we have boosted our existing UC&C platform,
which offers standard features such as voice, chat, video and
collaboration, mobility and presence, to include a new feature called
Telviva Engage.
Engage takes some of the more popular features of an Omni channel, and
extends them to the standard business user in a single browser-based
interface. Driven by the pursuit of impeccable CX, a customer can chat
via text to a department of their choice in real-time – with the
unique ability to switch to voice at will for a faster resolution.
The point is that CX, just like other crucial business
characteristics, is an important milestone in a business’s digital
transformation. Until recently, a true omnichannel solution to
bolster CX was the privilege of a contact centre. True to form, the
power of digital innovation is its ability to democratise value, and
this is set to play into the hands of smaller and agile businesses.