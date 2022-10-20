AppDate: Rebooked makes books more affordable

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In his latest AppDate, SEAN BACHER highlights Rebooked, Kazi, CoachED, GroWise Capital, and the Huawei AppGallery hotline.

Rebooked

For many local university students, financial challenges become hard choices when they need to buy expensive textbooks. A student from Molteno in the Stormberg mountains saw this widespread problem as an opportunity – and it led her to the 2022 MTN SA Women in Digital Business Challenge finals.

Nkcubeko Noyila‘s Rebooked app is designed to connect sellers and buyers of second-hand books, offering an alternative to purchasing new academic books or prescribed textbooks at exorbitant retail prices.

“Many of us couldn’t buy the books we needed because they could cost well over R1 000 each so we had to borrow and share books or spend countless hours at the library,” says Noyila. “This made studying and passing subjects difficult.”

While Rebooked was previously only active at certain times during the year because it focused solely on university books, the app has now developed to cater to all lovers of books – from members of book clubs to those just looking for something good to read.

The app won R100,000 in the 2022 MTN SA Women in Digital Business Challenge.

Visit the Rebooked website here for more information.

Kazi

For thousands of Kenyans, finding a job that puts food on the table is a major challenge. However, for those who live in the many informal settlements around Nairobi, the odds of finding work are slowly moving in their favour thanks to mobile technology and the home-grown Kazi app.

The app won the 2021 MTN business app of the year award in the best Africa Solution category.

Kazi founders Granville Wafula and Mwenesi Musalia wanted to develop an app that would allow job seekers and employers to meet, negotiate and set terms for work on an ad-hoc basis.

“But in reality finding suitable people for jobs isn’t easy in Nairobi” says Wafula. “Traditionally we rely on networking – contacting friends or relatives in the hopes that they know someone that they can recommend.”

The founders felt that there had to be another way to help unemployed people connect with those offering employment.

“Smartphones, which just about everybody has, were the obvious answer. We thought that everybody, regardless of whether they were unskilled labourers or qualified, unemployed artisans, could benefit by an app that would enable contact with potential employers.”

It was then that Kazi was born. People from more than 100 labour categories have listed their services. Requests for assistance range between 500 and 1,000 contacts in a month. All applicants are vetted. Their ID documents and formal qualifications are recorded. Character and work references are required before one can join the platform.

One of the major benefits of the app is that people can now look for work without having to incur traveling expenses, as the app can also locate job opportunities that are close to a listed worker’s given address.

Platform: Android

Expect to pay: A free download

Stockists: Download the Kazi app here

CoachED

Cricket coach Gary Kirsten has launched the CoachED website which offers courses to certify coaches across all levels of the game.

The app is a platform for those looking to start or advance their cricket coaching education, or those looking for a credible cricket coaching certification.

“Based on the growing demand for coaches to become certified, as well as the lack of access for many coaches wanting to enrol in coaching courses, we have decided to expand our CoachED offerings,” says Kirsten. “We now cater for all levels of cricket coaching, from foundation to elite course levels.”

The platform offers coach education programmes that have certified over 500 coaches around the world in the last two years, giving them the skills and knowledge to advance themselves and the game.

Coaches who have successfully completed the CoachED course requirements receive a digital certificate and join a network of global coaches, who benefit from continued learning and development.

CoachED features a wide variety of product offerings, including enthusiast, fundamentals, professional and elite courses.

Platform: Any computer with an up-to-date Internet browser

Expect to pay: Packages start from R1,744

Stockists: For more information visit the CoachED website here.

GroWise Capital

Fintech company, GroWise Capital provides business funding of up to R3-million in less than two hours after the completion of a five-minute online application.

Offering cash advances, merchant cash advances and stock advance funding, GroWise has four payment runs each day for successful applicants. Funding requests span various sectors, including construction, logistics and fuel supply.

It offers funding from R35,000 up to R3-million. After the online application is submitted a consultant contacts the entrepreneur, feedback is given within 24 hours, and payouts can be made within two hours of approval.

A business’s suitability for funding is assessed using a variety of financial and non-financial data points, such as day-to-day transactional data and social media presence. GroWise offers short-term funding solutions, with repayment terms ranging from six weeks to one year. There is no upfront fee and repayments can be via a credit card or debit order. The specific terms of the funding are bespoke for each application.

“Even the most prosperous businesses need funding and often the need arises due to growth,” says Jonti Strimling, GroWise co-founder and chief risk officer. “Reasons include expanding the business to keep up with demand, cashflow for the less busy months for seasonal businesses, and buying or upgrading equipment.

“More entrepreneurs are applying for business funding before they need it, which allows them to assess all their options when there is no emergency and so avoid irrational business decisions.”

Stockists: Visit the GroWise Capital website here for more information.

Huawei AppGallery’s hotline

Huawei AppGallery has upgraded its customer care experience through a hotline and live-chat service in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and South Africa. The service offers users a team of experts who are equipped to respond to queries regarding most Huawei AppGallery apps, and resolve any issues that may be encountered.

Huawei was subject to a US trade ban in 2019 and since then hasn’t been allowed to connect to Google and its Play Store, making many apps unavailable for users. It subsequently launched the Huawei AppGallery, which is now available in over 170 countries and has more than 580-million users. However, some apps must be downloaded directly from websites.

Users of the upgraded AppGallery no longer need to search online or watch videos to find solutions to their problems when they have access to instant support through live chat services. If an issue arises, they can contact Huawei directly for support in their preferred language, with no extra fees and with step-by-step instructions.

The Huawei AppGallery support hotline and live-chat services are available from 08:00 to 21:00, Monday to Sunday, and can be reached on 086 086 1111.

More information can be found here.