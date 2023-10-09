Stream of the Day
Classic horror title shivers into re-release
‘Slender: The Arrival’ continues with new chapters, multiplayer mode, and cross-platform modding.
Unreal Fest 2023 last week saw the release of the roadmap for the 10th Anniversary re-release of its classic horror title Slender: The Arrival. Coming October 18th to Xbox, PC and current gen-PlayStation platforms, this bone-chilling jump-scare adventure from Blue Isle Studios has been completely overhauled using the cutting-edge technology of Unreal Engine 5.
The additional content coming post-release includes an extended Slenderman storyline, multiplayer, and cross-platform modding (via CurseForge Studios and Overwolf), all slated to release in Q2 2024.
Slender: The Arrival Content Roadmap Features:
- Multiplayer: No more being alone – now you can face the darkness together in cooperative multiplayer. Team up with friends, look for clues and work together to get out alive!
- Cross Platform Mod Kit: Create your own scenarios and share them on all platforms (PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S). Create single or multiplayer experiences and online scenarios using the same tools featured in the 10th Anniversary update including, AI, environment art, sound effects and most everything used by Blue Isle Studios designers. Create new stories and experiences to the current mythos of Slender and share your nightmarish creations with other players.
- The Story Continues: Discover new chapters of Slender: The Arrival through a fresh DLC expansion that will contain three original chapters. Explore never before seen regions, meet new characters, and survive unbelievable horrors!