Classic horror title shivers into re-release

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘Slender: The Arrival’ continues with new chapters, multiplayer mode, and cross-platform modding.

Stream of the Day

‘Slender: The Arrival’ continues with new chapters, multiplayer mode, and cross-platform modding.

Unreal Fest 2023 last week saw the release of the roadmap for the 10th Anniversary re-release of its classic horror title Slender: The Arrival. Coming October 18th to Xbox, PC and current gen-PlayStation platforms, this bone-chilling jump-scare adventure from Blue Isle Studios has been completely overhauled using the cutting-edge technology of Unreal Engine 5.

The additional content coming post-release includes an extended Slenderman storyline, multiplayer, and cross-platform modding (via CurseForge Studios and Overwolf), all slated to release in Q2 2024.

Slender: The Arrival Content Roadmap Features :