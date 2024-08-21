GWM launches Tank 500 in South Africa

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The new hybrid SUV from GWM is almost as big as Dreadnoughtus dinosaur, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

On the beautiful scenic Garden Route, GWM South Africa last week introduced the Tank 500 Hybrid SUV – and revealed it to be not just a SUV, but a total vibe. This beast, almost as big as the Dreadnoughtus dinosaur, combines the elegance of a Bradypodion chameleon, with the mountain-climbing brawn of the Dreadnoughtus. It is luxury, tech, and off-road prowess all rolled into one epic ride.

The Tank 500 is the crown jewel of GWM’s South African lineup. The Tank hybrid hotshot is packed with more tech than a sci-fi movie, and it will make you feel like royalty every time you slide into the driver’s seat. The seats are made of Nappa leather and can be heated or cooled, with massage functions. My favourite massage function was the Catwalk on my back – it felt like all five my cats were walking on my back at the same time.

The Tank 500’s interior is straight-up dreamy. It has a massive 14.6-inch touchscreen that is like having a TV in your car, and ambient lighting that will make you feel like you are chilling in a galaxy far, far away. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connect wirelessly and seamlessly.

The front of the vehicle has a USB-A cable charge which is accessible from the driver’s side. However, the centre console is closed from the passenger side, which is a bit of an inconvenience. The mirror also has a USB-A connection which is intended for the use of a dash-cam – the first time I have experienced this feature.

There is enough space for your whole crew to stretch out and relax in this seven-seater. A slide-away step at all four doors is an added touch of luxury, making it so much easier to get in and out of the Tank.

Second-row passengers also enjoy the comforts, with reclining seat backs, two-way adjustable headrests, separate climate control, seat cooling, and charging points. Second-row legroom can be improved by sliding the seats backwards if there are no third-row passengers.

The third-row seats can be folded or raised electronically and have their own roof-mounted aircon vents. Needless to say, cargo capacity is not an issue.

On the outside, the Tank 500 is a head-turner. With its massive grille, 20-inch wheels, and panoramic sunroof, it is like the dinosaurs have come back to take on the world. And do not get me started on the power. This hybrid monster can go from zero to hero in a blink, thanks to its turbocharged engine and electric boost.

Safety is always so important. The Tank 500 comes packed with safety features. From adaptive cruise control to a 360-degree camera, I felt like I was in a protective bubble

The Tank 500 is more than just a SUV; it is living large in luxury and style.

Pricing for the Tank 500 2.0T 9HAT 4×4 Ultra Luxury: R 1,222,900