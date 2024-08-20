Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Monterey Car Week 2024 hosted the world premiere of the new super sports car on Friday.

Last Friday was a landmark day in the world of super cars, as Maserati unveiled the new GT2 Stradale.

The world premiere of the latest super sports car was a highlight of the 2024 Monterey Car Week in California last week.

The car was unveiled to the public gathered for the annual event in the US resort, in the setting of The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, the highlight of the motorsport week dedicated to connoisseurs and enthusiasts.

Maserati GT2 Stradale is described by the manufacturer as “an ode to the most extraordinary and exclusive sportiness”.

It is the result of a technical and stylistic partnership between the Maserati GT2, a masterpiece of performance created for the brand’s return to GT competitions, and the iconic Maserati MC20.

“Maserati has developed a car that can combine the best of the brand’s racing and mass production, transferring the hallmarks of the track model and ensuring a further evolution of its most beloved super sports car,” the company said in a statement.

“The Maserati GT2 Stradale combines in-depth technology transfer of the purest performance, typical of a racing car, combined with the intrinsic qualities of the MC20. The new super sports car thus evokes style and racing performance, while ensuring an ideal feeling and comfort in all conditions of use, without sacrificing the best driving experience on the road, typical of Maserati’s offering.”

With a top speed of over 320 km/h, maximum output increased to 640 hp (10 hp more than the MC20), a weight decreased by 60kg and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, Maserati GT2 Stradale promises superior performance, partly thanks to its sophisticated aerodynamics and attractive design inherited from its racing sibling.

At the wheel, says Maserati, the feeling will be one of driving one of the most incredible track cars there is, with the opportunity to make the best of it on roads all over the world.

The leading features of Maserati GT2 Stradale are a wide range of options, opportunities for customisation with packages dedicated to improving performance, a bolder aggressive aesthetic, exclusive Fuoriserie content, and specific configurations.

Maserati CEO Davide Grasso says: “Maserati GT2 Stradale is a unique product, bringing together as it does the brand’s greatest sporting heritage, and at the same time representing evolution of one of Maserati’s most iconic vehicles, the MC20 halo car.

“This model intended for everyday driving was created based on the desire to offer our customers more and more in terms of technical mastery, innovation, design and emotions in road driving: on the one hand, we find sophisticated solutions reserved for models designed for track use only, the epitome of Maserati’s racing DNA; on the other, we can guarantee optimal comfort paired with all the most advanced driver assistance systems.

“Maserati GT2 Stradale is a product that can fulfil the requirements of the most discerning enthusiasts, a new creation that expresses the brand’s entire essence.”