Wheels of the Week: Wavemaker on the streets of SA

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

As a newcomer to the South African market, the GWM Jolion Ultra Lux has been making waves with its stylish design and competitive pricing, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Thanks to a sleek and modern exterior, the GWM Jolion Ultra Lux certainly makes waves. LED headlights and taillights give it a futuristic look, while chrome accents add a touch of sophistication.

The interior is equally impressive, with high-quality materials and plenty of space for passengers. The seats are comfortable and supportive, even on long drives. Inside the cabin, both front and rear passengers can experience the spaciousness of the vehicle, with plenty legroom.

Under the hood, the Jolion is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that produces a respectable 105 kW and 210 Nm of torque. This engine provides ample power for city driving and highway cruising. The 7-speed dual-clutch transmission shifts smoothly, and the steering is precise and responsive. While it is not a sports car, the Jolion handles well and feels confident on the road.

The Ultra Lux is packed with features, many of which are usually found in more expensive vehicles. Highlights include a panoramic sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems. A USB-A cable is required to connect to Android Auto, but not for Apple CarPlay. However, the user interface of the infotainment could be more user-friendly; at times, I found it slightly cumbersome to navigate through menus. The sound system is impressive, with clear and powerful audio.

The cargo capacity is more than ample, with enough luggage space for four large suitcases. Going on holiday with the family will give everyone the opportunity to pack what they want. I was surprised, though, that the boot did not have an automatic opening and closing button, for such a high-tech vehicle.

The GWM Jolion Ultra Lux is a surprisingly capable crossover that offers a lot of value for money. Its stylish design, comfortable ride, and impressive features make it a compelling option for buyers looking for a practical and affordable vehicle.

Pricing for the GWM Jolion Ultra lux starts at R516,950.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

