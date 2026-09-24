Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

GWM has added turbodiesel to two of its big hitters, along with a hefty dose of technology, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Having driven both the new Tank 500 3.0 Diesel and P500 3.0 Diesel, I am left in little doubt that GWM is serious about building substantial vehicles. They feel solid, have plenty of presence and, while the diesel engine provides the muscle, it is the technology inside the vehicles that shows how modern GWM is.

The two vehicles have very different jobs. The Tank 500 is a large seven-seat SUV aimed at long-distance touring and off-road adventures, while the P500 is a bakkie designed to combine workhorse ability with comfort and technology usually associated with an SUV.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Both now get GWM’s new 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel, producing 170kW and 620Nm.

The engine is paired with GWM’s self-developed longitudinal nine-speed automatic transmission. In the Tank 500 it works with a part-time four-wheel-drive system, while the P500 brings the same diesel power to the bakkie market.

The P500 and Tank 500 can tow up to 3.5 tonnes, so there is some serious touring and towing ability here.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Tank 500: luxury with an off-road streak

The Tank 500 is the more obvious luxury proposition of the two.

It is a seven-seat SUV, although the extra two seats are ideally suited to shorter legs, but it does not lose sight of its off-road credentials. The four-wheel-drive system and substantial dimensions give it the hardware to head beyond the paved road. The cabin is designed for spending long periods behind the wheel.

The technology starts with GWM’s Coffee OS 3.0 infotainment system. Integrated voice control allows the driver to operate functions such as navigation and entertainment without having to reach for the touchscreen.

The system is supported by a comprehensive collection of driver assistance technology.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Adaptive Cruise Control, Intelligent Cruise Assist, Traffic Jam Assist and Intelligent Cornering Assist are designed to make highway and heavy-traffic driving less tiring.

Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Centering Assist and Emergency Lane Keeping add further assistance, while Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking can detect potential hazards ahead. Pedestrian and cyclist detection adds to the forward-facing safety systems.

Traffic Sign Recognition, Overspeed Warning and Intelligent Speed Assist help keep the driver informed about changing speed limits.

The Tank 500 is a big SUV, so parking and manoeuvring technology is more than a nice-to-have. Front and rear parking sensors help when squeezing into tight spaces, while Front Cross-Traffic Alert and Front Cross-Traffic Braking can provide additional warning when vehicles approach from the side.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Lane Change Assist, Door Open Warning and Rear Collision Warning add further monitoring around the vehicle.

The safety package includes dual front airbags, front side airbags, curtain airbags and a front-centre airbag. The AA will like this.

The driver’s seat has eight-way electric adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage, while the front passenger gets four-way electric adjustment, along with heating, ventilation and massage.

For a vehicle intended to cover serious distances, these features make sense. After all, technology is not only about how many screens you can fit into a dashboard. Sometimes the best technology is the bit that makes the driver more comfortable after five hours on the road.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The P500: the bakkie gets clever

The P500 takes the same philosophy and applies it to a bakkie.

It still looks and behaves like a substantial pickup, and the 3.0-litre diesel gives it the torque and towing ability expected from a vehicle in this class. Inside, however, it is a very different story.

The dashboard features a 14.6-inch touchscreen running Coffee OS 3.0, alongside a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and Head-Up Display.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, making it easier to bring the phone’s familiar interface into the vehicle without having to plug it in every time.

Voice control is also integrated into the system, allowing various functions to be accessed without having to navigate through menus on the touchscreen.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The P500 gets a 360-degree HD Surround View system with Transparent Chassis functionality Like a ghost of the vehicle. “Ghosting” is useful technology in a vehicle this size. Parking a large bakkie in a confined space can be an exercise in guesswork, while tackling uneven terrain can make it difficult to see exactly where the wheels are going.

The surround-view system gives the driver a much better view of what is happening around the vehicle.

The P500 has Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including Intelligent Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

The safety technology extends to lane assistance, forward collision warning and systems designed to monitor traffic approaching from different directions.

There are seven airbags, while more than 85% of the body structure comprises high-strength steel. In the event of a collision, intelligent response functions can automatically unlock the doors and cut off the fuel supply.

Both vehicles benefit from GWM’s work on noise and vibration reduction.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The 3.0-litre diesel uses six measures aimed at reducing the harshness normally associated with diesel combustion, with a claimed idle noise level of no more than 68dB.

I found both vehicles refined, considering the size of the engine and the weight of the vehicles. I knew I was driving a diesel vehicle, but I was not subjected to an endless soundtrack of clatter and vibration.

The Tank 500 3.0L and the P500 3.0L are backed by comprehensive ownership plan:

7 Years / 200 000km Warranty

7 Years / Unlimited km Roadside Assist

7 Years / 75 000km Service Plan

Service Intervals: Every 15 000km or 12 months

The pricing is very competitive, particularly when the amount of standard technology, comfort equipment, towing ability and mechanical hardware is taken into consideration.

GWM Tank 500 3.0 Range

The Tank 500 3.0 Diesel range spans three derivatives with a standard fuel tank capacity of 78 litres with an auxiliary 53 litre tank option available on the overland derivative.

Pricing:

Tank 500 3.0TD 9AT 4×2 Super Luxury: R849,900

Tank 500 3.0TD 9AT 4×4 Ultra Luxury: R929,900

Tank 500 3.0TD 9AT 4×4 Overland: R999,900

GWM P500 3.0 Range

The P500 3.0 Diesel is available in two grades, Super Luxury in 4X2 and Ultra Luxury only available in 4×4

Pricing:

P500 D-Cab 3.0TD 9AT 4×2 Super Luxury: R724,900

P500 D-Cab 3.0TD 9AT 4×4 Ultra Luxury: R799,900

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.