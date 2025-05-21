Gunnar glasses take aim at eye strain

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Gunnar’s Tahoe glasses focus on comfort during extended screen use while delivering advanced blue light protection, writes JASON BANNIER.

I was initially sceptical about Gunnar glasses, which promise advanced eye protection and a potential gaming advantage beyond standard blue light lenses. I put the Tahoe edition to the test.

What is it?

The Gunnar Tahoe glasses are positioned as a premium eyewear option for those seeking both eye protection and optical clarity. Constructed with a rectangular acetate frame, they use mineral glass lenses – materials typically associated with high-grade cameras and telescopes.

The frames initially felt unfamiliar to wear but, after about an hour, they became more comfortable. Adjusting to the lenses took a bit longer, but eventually, I became accustomed to them, too.

The Tahoe is available in two blue light protection options: the 20 GBLF Clear Pro, which block 20% of blue light, and the 65 GBLF Amber, which block 65%. I tested the 20 GBLF.

Photo courtesy Gunnar.

It wasn’t love at first sight but, after extended use, I started to notice the benefits of wearing the glasses. Not only are they comfortable to wear and sit firmly on the face, but they also reduced eye strain during a long day’s work.

My everyday pair already has blue light lenses, so I decided to see how Gunnar compared. I increased the brightness of my LG monitor from its usual 10% to 80% – a level that usually strains my sensitive eyes. With Gunnar, however, the usual discomfort was noticeably reduced.

Despite the lower level of blue light blocking in the pair I tested, the lenses still provided lasting comfort during extended use. The colours remained natural without noticeable distortion, even during gaming sessions. In fact, after prolonged testing, the Tahoe appeared to enhance colour vividness compared to my regular glasses, making visuals feel more pronounced. This may be due to the lenses providing more effective eye relief over a longer period.

Gunnar’s G-Shield Premium Plus lens coating, which blocks blue light and provides full UV protection, further enhance its protective capabilities. The mineral glass lenses are scratch-resistant and distortion-free.

Gaming

While the lenses enhanced colour vividness and maintained natural tones, they did not provide a significant competitive edge in gaming compared to my regular glasses. Gunnar categorises its eyewear into distinct tiers, with the Tahoe positioned in the Mythic category. These frames combine Italian acetate with lightweight aluminium magnesium alloy, balancing durability with refined design.

For those specifically seeking eyewear designed to enhance gaming performance, Gunnar’s Pro eSports line may be a more suitable alternative. Intended for intense gaming sessions, the eSports range features headset-compatible frames, high-wrap designs to minimise eye dryness, and oversized lenses for panoramic viewing and peripheral coverage.

Models like the Torpedo 360 offer interchangeable gaming and sun lens options, a customisable nose bridge, and a lightweight frame structure tailored for immersive gaming experiences.

Gunnar’s collection also includes the Signature, Epic, and Legendary lines. The Signature range incorporates Gunnar’s patented lens technology in impact-resistant polymer frames, making them a practical entry point for general screen use.

The Epic series steps up with hybrid materials and G-Shield Plus lenses featuring anti-reflective properties for improved clarity. The Legendary line prioritises optical performance with exotic materials, customisable spring hinges, and proprietary polyamide lenses treated with advanced G-Shield coatings for enhanced durability and visual clarity.

Why does it matter?

For those who spend hours in front of screens – whether gaming, working, or creating – eye strain is a common concern. The Tahoe glasses from Gunnar address this issue by combining blue light filtering technology with high-quality mineral glass lenses, aiming to reduce eye fatigue without compromising visual clarity.

As digital interactions increase, products like the Tahoe offer a practical solution for those seeking both protection and performance, particularly for gamers who rely on sustained focus and sharp visuals. With options tailored for contrast enhancement or colour accuracy, the Tahoe’s design positions it as a premium choice for users prioritising eye health in an increasingly screen-centric world.

How much does it cost?

The Gunnar Tahoe glasses are available at a recommended retail price of $250. A glasses case, a microfiber pouch, and a cleaning cloth are included, as well as a 24-month warranty.

Gunnar offers a range of designs, including the Moffet clip-ons, which I also tested. The clip-ons provide a similar experience to the full-frame glasses but are less practical for gaming, as the added frames interfered with my view when switching between monitors and looking around my main screen. However, they performed well during work use. They offer a budget-friendly option at $24.99.

What are the biggest negatives?

The Tahoe edition provides no significant gaming advantage.

There is an initial adjustment period required.

Expensive.

What are the biggest positives?

The glasses offer reliable protection against blue light.

They offer enhanced colour vividness without noticeable distortion.

The frame is made of durable acetate, paired with scratch-resistant lenses.

* Visit the Gunnar website here .