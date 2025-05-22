Computex 2025: Acer smart ring debuts

Photo supplied.

Acer stepped up its focus on connected, intelligent consumer tech in Taipei this week, led by new wearables and e-mobility devices, writes JASON BANNIER.

Acer has revealed a new wave of AI-powered lifestyle technology at Computex 2025, a hugely influential annual tech showcase held in Taipei. Among the new devices are the FreeSense Ring, a lightweight titanium smart ring designed for continuous biometric tracking, and the AI TransBuds, compact earbuds that enable real-time voice translation across 15 major languages.

A new range of e-scooters and e-bikes equipped with app-based monitoring and smart safety features were unveiled. Together, the wearables and mobility devices are deepening focus on intelligent, user-centred technology that expands its reach beyond conventional computing.

Acer FreeSense Ring

The Acer FreeSense Ring combines a refined titanium design with advanced biometric tracking to support proactive health monitoring. It monitors heart rate, blood oxygen levels, heart rate variability, and sleep stages throughout the day and night. AI tools in the companion app analyse this data to offer personalised wellness insights, without requiring a subscription.

Crafted in rose gold (matte) and black (gloss), the ring is water-resistant to 5 ATM and comes in seven sizes. It is aimed at users seeking discreet, continuous health insights, combining convenience, accuracy, and style.

AI TransBuds

The Acer AI TransBuds is a pair of compact earbuds that allow real-time voice translation powered by AI. Unlike traditional translation tools, only one person needs to wear the TransBuds for conversations to be interpreted in both directions – useful for meetings, travel, livestreaming, or remote learning.

The earbuds support live captioning and transcription, helping users follow or review conversations. A plug-in receiver links the earbuds to a smartphone or tablet, activating AI-based speech recognition and semantic processing. Support is offered for 15 widely spoken languages across Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

Smart mobility

Extending its AI lifestyle portfolio, Acer Gadget showcased its eMobility range, including four new e-scooters: the Acer eScooter Series 4 Select, Series 5 Select, Predator ES Storm, and Predator ES Thunder. These models feature 400 W to 500 W motors, smart suspension systems, adaptive braking, and app-connected safety tools.

Also on show was the Predator eRanger, a fat-tire e-bike built for urban and off-road use. The Acer eMobility App allows riders to monitor performance, adjust settings, and enhance security, underscoring Acer’s push into intelligent transport solutions.

The Acer ecosystem

Acer made the following announcements across its computing and display categories:

Iconia V12 and V11 tablets: Lightweight, vibrant-screened Android tablets aimed at mobile entertainment and education.

Acer Connect X6E Plus 5G CPE, Mobile Wi-Fi and 5G dongle: A trio of fast, portable connectivity solutions for remote work, travel, and home internet.

Aspire AI Series laptops: Six new Copilot+ PCs in 14- and 16-inch formats, powered by next-gen processors and Acer’s AI productivity suite.

Swift Edge 14 AI and Swift Go AI: Ultralight laptops featuring Intel Core Ultra 200V processors, OLED displays, and AI-accelerated features for daily computing.

Swift X 14 AI and Swift X 14: High-performance laptops for content creators, with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPUs, 3K OLED displays, and stylus-ready haptic touchpads.

Predator Triton 14 AI: A slim gaming-and-creator laptop using industry-first graphene thermal interface material for enhanced cooling, paired with a Calman Verified OLED screen.

ProCreator Series monitors: Calman-verified displays with OLED and touchscreen options, built-in webcams, and compatibility with FreeSync Premium Pro and G-SYNC.

Predator X27U F5 and X27 X gaming monitors: Offering 500 Hz refresh rates and 4K resolution respectively, with premium gaming and visual features.

Nitro Google TV smart monitors and 4K portable displays: Entertainment and hybrid-work-focused additions that support streaming and on-the-go use.

Digital living

Acer’s Computex 2025 announcements highlight the company’s continued diversification across devices that blend AI, mobility, and user-centric design. From wellness-focused wearables and real-time translation tools to smart mobility solutions and high-performance computing, the lineup reflects a clear effort to expand its presence in everyday digital life.

While its core computing portfolio remains central, Acer’s latest products show how AI is being integrated across categories to enhance convenience, communication, and creativity. Together, the announcements reinforce the company’s broader strategy to deliver connected technology that supports a more intelligent and responsive lifestyle.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky here.